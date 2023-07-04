The Chenango County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a town of Sherburne resident following a domestic dispute Friday, June 30.
According to a media release, Chad Underwood, 27, was arrested after he was involved in a domestic dispute where he threatened a person with a pipe wrench. He was also involved in a harassment complaint where he threatened a person and members of the community in a local business in the village of Sherburne, the sheriff's office said.
Underwood was charged with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor; second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor; and making terroristic threats, a class D felony. He was arraigned and held in lieu of bail, the release said.
