Sheriff: Downsville woman arrested for drunk driving
Sheriff Craig S. DuMond announced the arrest of a Downsville woman on felony-level charges for driving while intoxicated.
According to a media release, Deputies received a 911 call Oct. 18, about a disabled vehicle blocking a portion of the roadway located on Case Hill Road in the town of Franklin.
After Deputies arrived, they interviewed the driver of the vehicle, Terri Nocela, 52, the release said. Upon the completion of the investigation, Nocela was arrested and charged with one count of driving while intoxicated, with a previous driving while intoxicated conviction within the past 10 years, a class D felony, one count of operation of a motor vehicle with a greater than .08% blood alcohol content, with two prior driving while intoxicated charges within the past 10 years, a class D felony. Nocela was also issued traffic tickets, the release said.
Nocela was arraigned in the town of Walton Court, where she was released on her own recognizance. Nocela is scheduled to re-appear in the town of Walton Court at a later date, the release said.
Attorney General announces election protection hotline
New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that the Office of the Attorney General will make its Election Protection Hotline available for the upcoming Nov. 8, election and during New York’s early voting period, which runs from Saturday, Oct. 29, through Sunday, Nov. 6.
The hotline will be available to troubleshoot and resolve a range of issues encountered by voters, including voting by absentee ballot or in person at their polling place, a media release said. Voters that experience problems can report issues to OAG by calling the hotline at 866-390-2992, submitting complaints online, or emailing election.hotline@ag.ny.gov. The OAG has also created a guide addressing frequently asked questions to assist voters. The telephone hotline will be open between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 through Sunday, Nov. 6, and between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8.
All registered voters have the right to accessible elections, the release said. Polls are required to be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., and if voters are in line before closing, they must be allowed to vote. In addition, all registered voters have the right to vote free from coercion or intimidation, whether by election officials or any other person.
