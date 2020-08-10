Delaware County's sheriff said a man involved in a Sunday night vehicle crash had 20 license suspensions or revocations.
According to a media release from Sheriff Craig S. DuMond, deputies, along with Franklin fire and emergency medical services, were dispatched Sunday to a motor vehicle accident, with the vehicle over the embankment, on state Route 357 in Franklin.
While responding to the accident scene, the release said, deputies were advised that the operator of the vehicle had fled from the scene on foot. Deputies found the driver and identified him as Ronald M. “Rick” Roof Jr., 51, of Franklin.
Roof was charged with the felonies of driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood alcohol content of .08% or more and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. He was also issued summonses for operating a motor vehicle without a court-ordered ignition interlock device, unlicensed operator, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and moving from lane unsafely.
According to the release, a state Department of Motor Vehicles driver’s license inquiry revealed that Roof’s driving privilege was revoked as a result of a prior alcohol-related offense and was also suspended for failure to answer summonses.
DMV records revealed that Roof had 20 active suspensions and revocations of his license, many including felony-level alcohol related offences, dating as far back as 1994, the release said. Roof is scheduled to answer the charges in the Franklin Town Court.
