The Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond announced a Roxbury man died in a two-car motor vehicle accident Monday.
According to a media release, sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a collision at the intersection of Thompson Hollow Road and Jensen Road in the town of Middletown. Delaware County 911 reported that one of the vehicles involved in the collision was on fire and the second vehicle contained an entrapped person within, the release said. Two good Samaritans who were nearby, heard the collision and drove to the accident scene. They were able to extinguish the fire with fire extinguishers and provide first aid to the drivers of both vehicles until the arrival of first responders, the release said.
Shortly after the arrival of EMS, it was confirmed that the operator of one of the vehicles, John C. Todd, 41, was deceased at the scene, the release said. The operator of the second vehicle, Daniel Plummer, 65, of East Branch, was extricated by responding fire and EMS and subsequently transported to a landing zone in Margaretville. Plummer was airlifted to Albany Medical Center by Life Net and is currently in critical condition.
Road Patrol Deputies arrived on scene and requested the assistance of the Sheriff’s Accident Reconstruction Unit, the release said. Investigators respond to the scene to complete a complete reconstruction of the collision.
The Margaretville, Halcottsville, Bovina and Arkville fire departments, Margaretville Hospital EMS, Roxbury EMS, Life Net and the Town of Roxbury Constable also responded to the scene of the accident, the release said.
