Delaware County Sheriff DuMond announced the arrest of a Level 3 Sex Offender in the town of Walton.
According to a media release, Delaware County Sheriff’s Deputies, members of the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, as well as the Special Response Team executed a search warrant at D’s Pizzeria Inc., in the Town of Walton on Aug. 3. Damien M. Falconio, 39, of Stamford, was arrested and charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, one count of forcible touching, one count of second-degree unlawful imprisonment, and one count of persistent sexual abuse, a class E felony, the release said.
It is alleged that Falconio forcibly touched a 16-year-old female, and committed other acts which endangered the welfare of this child, at his place of business, the release said.
The release said Falconio was previously convicted of third-degree rape in Otsego County Court and first-degree sexual abuse in Delaware County Court in 2012. He was released from prison in 2016 and completed his parole supervision on June 1, the release said.
Falconio was arraigned in the village of Walton Court and remanded without bail to the Delaware County Correctional facility.
This is an ongoing investigation, and additional charges may be filed at a later time. Any person or potential victim with information about any other incidents at D’s Pizzeria Inc., or complaints against Falconio can call the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office; Criminal Investigation Division at 607-832-5861.
