Tractors of all shapes and sizes will once again parade through Sidney Center this Saturday, Sept. 17.
The 12th annual parade will begin at noon at the Sidney Center Firehouse, travel up county Route 23 to the old school, turn around and head back to the firehouse, parade organizer Lynn Roof said.
"It allows people to be in the parade and watch it at the same time when they are on the return loop," he said.
Roof said most of the tractors come from farmers and owners scattered across Delaware County, but tractors have come as far away as Pennsylvania and Cincinnatus.
He said there are usually between 70 and 95 tractors in the parade, but one year there were 114 tractors. In addition to tractors, there are antique trucks, cars, motorcycles and doodlebugs, he said.
Members of the Franklin Doodlebug Chapter bring their vehicles every year. According to an article on the Farm Collector website, because tractors were scarce during World War II, farmers would build tractors using a Model T body on a tractor chassis.
"It's gotten bigger every year," he said. "It usually takes an hour."
The tractors in the parade vary from antique to new and from polished to "just off the field," he said.
Every year the committee asks a retired or local farmer to be grand marshal. This year, the committee asked Dick and Janice Ewain to be the grand marshals.
"We asked them before if they would do it," Roof said. "She was in favor of it, but he didn't want to. This year he gave in. We want to recognize the families in the area that have had an impact in agriculture."
The parade is a fundraiser for the Sidney Central School's Future Farmers of America chapter and area 4-H groups, he said. "We've given out $11,800," in the past three years he said. The money has gone to help children show their cows at the fair, help the different clubs and to buy official FFA jackets so students can participate in competitions, he said.
There is no registration fee to participate in the parade, Roof said. The committee organizing the event raises its money through raffle baskets and a 50/50 raffle.
"One of the grand prizes is a painting painted by my granddaughter who is an awesome artist," Roof said.
Other items in the raffle include gift certificates to local businesses, he said.
In addition to the parade, the Sidney Center Fire Department will hold a chicken barbecue.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.
