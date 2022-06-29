The Sidney Center Improvement Group will mark a milestone with a Sunday, July 3, park opening and mural unveiling.
Since 2017, the roughly 18-member nonprofit group has spearheaded efforts to revitalize and redesign the hamlet’s park and playground, at Baker and Center streets.
“The fall of 2017 was when we really jumped into fundraising and, in ’18, we received a lot of donations through (Sidney) United Way, (Sidney) Rotary and the (Sidney Central) Alumni Association,” SCIG President and Sidney Center resident Mike Sellitti said. “All three of those came … one after the other and really helped us move forward in a lot of ways.”
Improvements, he noted, have included redoing the park’s basketball court; adding a message board and pavilion; establishing an all-abilities walking trail with user-friendly activity stations; and the children’s playground, equipment for which has been purchased and will be installed “definitely before winter,” Sellitti said.
Sellitti said Sunday’s event, beginning at 11:30 a.m., will offer something for everyone.
“It’s the culmination – not the end, because there’s still more work to do – but a celebration and acknowledgement of the work that has been completed at the park,” he said. “It’s to recognize the people and organizations that helped make it happen, either financially or through donations or fundraising, and to just have a nice day at the park. The activity stations were finished in late fall, and this is our first opportunity in the nicer season to invite everyone out, have some festivities and acknowledge what has been contributed and what’s still coming.
“There’s going to be live music, which will go throughout the day, so we encourage people to bring a chair or blanket,” Sellitti continued, “and there will be food – some for free and some for purchase – and kids’ activities: crafts and face painting, balloons and stuff like that.”
The walking trail and activity stations, he noted, were funded by “a significant grant” from the Community Foundation for South Central New York. Sellitti said the mural unveiling will also provide an interactive highlight of the day.
“The Roxbury Arts Group is who funded the mural, which is awesome,” he said. “A Delaware County arts grant through the arts group has paid for a 56-foot-long mural at the park, broken up into seven sections; three are done by professional artists from the area – two from Sidney Center and one from Walton – and one section is being done by Sidney Central School students and another from the Franklin School District. One is (being done by) Studio 190, (part of) the Delaware County ARC … and the seventh is going to be done at the event, so there will be a community involvement mural panel. (Artist organizers) will be doing a paint-by-number design and anyone can participate in creating that part of the mural and being a part of that history.”
The process of rehabilitating the property, Sellitti said, began with a former SCIG member who has since died and to whom the playground will be dedicated. Since the dedication was planned as a surprise, he noted, the member’s name was not available for print.
“It starts off at 11:30 with a welcome and a dedication for the playground itself,” he said. “The park as a whole is going to remain Sidney Center Park, but we are going to dedicate the playground to one of our members. It was kind of his idea to do this, and he never got to see it realized, but always talked about how much he’d love to see a legit playground for his kids to play on. We, as a group, decided to keep pursuing it, and there were a lot of hurdles to jump through, including COVID, of course, and that set our timeline back significantly.” Project planning, Sellitti noted, also followed the redirection of a drainage ditch through the park property, meaning earlier playground equipment was removed, but not replaced, he said.
Sellitti said SCIG and community members are pleased to see things coming to fruition. “We’re really excited about this event,” he said. “The general feedback from the community is very positive and you see a lot more younger families over there and people who live around the park report people using the walking trail to do laps. “The biggest next pipe dream about the park is improving access,” Sellitti continued. “That is something that’s lacking – decent sidewalks and crosswalks – so, there’s other things the public would like to see, but for what we’ve committed to and accomplished so far, we want to show it to people.”
For more information, find the “Park Opening & Mural Unveiling” event on the “Sidney Center Improvement Group (SCIG)” Facebook page.
