Republicans went to the polls Tuesday, June 27, to choose nominations for several local and one county wide races.
The results were slow to come into the Delaware County Board of Elections Tuesday night after polls closed, but preliminary results showed Delaware County Republicans chose Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith over Public Defender Joe Ermeti for county district attorney during Tuesday’s primary election.
Smith received 1,684 votes to Ermeti’s 1,088 votes. Smith also has the Conservative line on November’s general election ballot.
In other races in Delaware County, some were too close to call Tuesday night, including between current and former Delhi town supervisors. Current supervisor Mark Tuthill had 128 votes, while former supervisor Peter Bracci had 121.
In Andes, incumbent Carol Ames defeated Donna Weaver 78 to 64 for town clerk and incumbent John Bouton defeated Gordon Gardner 101 to 46 for highway superintendent.
In Franklin, town board member Donald Smith defeated incumbent town supervisor Jeffrey Taggart for the supervisor position 144 to 116. There was a tight race for the Franklin town council as Leonarda Storey received 148 votes, Jeffrey McCormack received 143 and Dwight Bruno received 145 votes for two seats on the Franklin Town Board.
In Hancock, Cynthia Whiting defeated Lori Walker and Jennifer Appley for Hancock Town Clerk. Whiting received 150 votes, Walker 125 and Appley 15.
In Masonville, Gordon Finch defeated Dalton Saunders 121 to 16 for Masonville Highway Superintendent.
In Tompkins, Peggy Backus received five votes, Howard Buttel four votes and Tammy Wagner one vote for the Tompkins Town Board. Backus received 52, Wagner two and Haley Gransbury 45 votes for county Republican committee.
The unofficial results in Otsego County were known as of press time with 100% of the districts reporting. The results of the absentee ballots were also announced Tuesday.
In Otsego County, two people received write-in votes for Otsego County District 11 Representative, but the names were not available as of press time.
David Haynes defeated Cory Wilber 59 to 32 for the town of Butternuts Highway Superintendent nomination.
Incumbent Andrea Vazquez narrowly defeated Lynn Wellman for the Hartwick Town Clerk/Tax Collector Republican nomination on November’s ballot. Vazquez received 26 votes and Wellman received 21.
Incumbent Milford Town Supervisor Casey Eckler defeated challenger Austin Partridge 43-26 for the Republican line.
Republicans in the town of Morris selected Kyle Utter as highway superintendent over Jonathan Foote by a 97 to 44 margin.
Each election district in the town of Richfield selected a town supervisor two members of town council and two members of the county Republican committee. Larry Frigault defeated Paul Palumbo 135-111 for the town supervisor nomination. For council, Frederick Eckler received 129 votes, Edward Bello Jr. 118, Penny Simonds-Tibbits 116, and Dan Sullivan 124.
In District 1, Michael Kress received 47 votes, Eckler received 39 and Kane Seamon received 57 votes. In District 2, Tim Proctor received 103 votes, Richard Spencer received 96, Donald Urtz received 81 and Cheryl Phillips received 63.
Four towns in Chenango County held primaries Tuesday.
Todd Tefft narrowly defeated CJ Hathaway 37 to 31 for McDonough Town Highway Superintendent.
In the town of Norwich, three people were running for two council positions on the Republican line. Larry Monahan received 48 votes, Michael Gibbon received 73 and Robert Hagenbuch received 32.
The town of Plymouth Republicans selected who they want to see on November’s ballot for town supervisor, town council and highway superintendent. Patty Murray defeated Garry James 102 to 41 for town supervisor; Frank Williams received 100 votes, Ray Elsworth received 82 votes and Denise Earing received 32 votes for council; and Louis Redenback defeated Peter Marshall and Brian Cushman for the nomination for highway superintendent with 59 votes to 47 and 39 votes for Marshall and Cushman respectfully.
Daniel Franklin defeated Daniel MacIntosh 33 to 13 for the Preston Town Highway Superintendent nomination.
