Fifth grade students will learn about their role in society at Neahwa Park Saturday, May 6.
The theme is “We the People: My Role in my Community,” a media release said. Kids who memorize the preamble to the U.S. Constitution can win a gift card of $100.
The event is hosted by A. T. Socio-Judicial Consulting, which is led by Ari Tobi-Aiyemo of Oneonta, a release said. Tobi-Aiyemo said in an article last year that she coordinated the event to educate her daughter about how expectations for children change when they become middle school students. Guest speakers at the event will teach children what will be expected from them in middle school.
Tobi-Aiyemo said in a letter, Saturday’s event will “take the fifth graders on a social studies field trip” to Neahwa Park and will “discuss social studies from a social justice angle. I believe it will be a relaxed atmosphere for the children to learn about how the law affects their choices. Some community members have volunteered to chaperon while our great fifth-graders connect with nature, its boundless beauty, liberty, diversity, and borderless confines, yelling and having fun.”
“Through this program, ATSJ will enlighten the children on their responsibilities to society and suggest how those responsibilities can benefit their families, different groups, and races in the community without compromising the values, beliefs, and principles of their various homes/family values, or even the principles of the school district,” Tobi-Aiyemo said in the letter.
Parents, students and educators are invited from 1-4 p.m. Saturday to the community picnic at the large pavilion in Neahwa Park.
There will be food, games and activities, the release said.
Parents with concerns, special diet/special needs requests, or questions, call 518-430-8411 or email info@atsjconsulting.com. Reservations are also requested at the number.
