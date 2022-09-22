COOPERSTOWN —The solo exhibit “Radiant Edges” by Reginia B. Quinn will be available in Gallery A at Cooperstown Art Association at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown, from Sept. 30 to Oct. 28. The opening will be marked with an outdoor reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, on the front porch.
According to a media release, Quinn is an encaustic artist who lives and paints in the Northern Catskills after three decades in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom. While her career encompasses painting, photography, ceramics, printmaking, and theatrical set design and painting, she now focuses more fully on encaustics and writes: “I was struck by the luminosity and subtlety of Doug and Mike Starn’s encaustics in 2014, and immediately sensed that encaustic was my medium—one that could give voice to my aesthetic, my sensibility, and my quiet personality…I haven’t looked back.”
Encaustic painting, also known as hot wax painting, is defined as a form of painting that involves a heated wax medium to which colored pigments have been added. The molten mix is applied to a surface — usually prepared wood, though canvas and other materials are sometimes used.
Quinn serves on the International Encaustic Artists Board as Director of Social Media and as a newly appointed member of the Woodstock Art Association and Museum’s board of directors.
She teaches online for the Encaustic Art Institute in New Mexico and for the international Painting with Fire course offered through the Essence of Mulranny Art School in Ireland.
She has received several awards for her encaustics including the Faber Birren National Color Award, the Cooperstown Art Association’s Grand Prize, and the WAAM New Visions Award.
Her work is displayed at the Carrie Haddad Gallery in Hudson and included in the permanent collections of the Williamsburg Art and Historical Center, in Brooklyn and the Museum of Encaustic Art in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
In addition to her art career, Quinn has cultivated a parallel career in education as an elementary and middle school teacher, a K-12 principal, and higher education administrator of statewide initiatives to strengthen STEM education in Vermont and New York.
CAA galleries are open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Call 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com for more information.
