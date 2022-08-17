The Franklin Central School District has asked the Unatego Central School District to allow its juniors and seniors to attend Unatego this year, due to a teaching shortage.
Unatego Central School District Superintendent David Richards said between two and two and one-half weeks ago Franklin Central School District Superintendent Bonnie Johnson called and said the district “didn’t have enough high school teachers,” and asked if the 11th and 12th grade students could attend Unatego for the 2022-23 school year.
Richards said he discussed the request with the high school principal and guidance counselor and “we determined we could do it.” He said between 33 and 35 students would attend Unatego, and class sizes would be between 23 and 26 students, which is below the 30-student limit.
Richards said he emailed the request to the board of education members, who will discuss it at Monday night’s, Aug. 22, board meeting. He said the board will also discuss the tuition rates charged for each student to attend the district. Richards said Unatego’s nonresident tuition is $3,800 per year for full-time students.
He said because many students would only attend for a half-day, as they are in the career and technical programs at Delaware-Chenango-Madison-Otsego BOCES, the board may charge $1,900 for those students.
Johnson said the Unatego board has to pass the resolution allowing the students to attend the district before the Franklin board can approve the shared services resolution. A special board meeting will be held Tuesday, Aug. 23, she said.
Johnson said Franklin asked to share services with Unatego because it is “lacking certified teachers, especially 7-12 ELA teachers.” Students in 11th grade must past the English Regents to graduate high school, she said. Johnson said Franklin still had the following vacancies as of Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 17, — two English Language Arts 7-12, one Spanish 7-12, one science 7-12 and one elementary teaching positions.
She said it is hard for small districts to compete with larger districts for teachers as salary and other perks are better at larger districts.
For example, a high school teacher at a small district may have to teach three different grade levels, which means creating at least three different curriculums and preparing for each class, while a teacher at a larger district only has to teach one grade level, which means creating one curriculum.
“We are surrounded by five school districts bigger than us,” she said.
She said gas prices have also led to some teachers leaving the district, and gave one example of a teacher, who lives in Walton, leaving Franklin to teach in Walton. She said three teachers have moved out of state, but a majority of the teachers who have left, have done so to work at bigger districts.
Even big districts are having trouble finding teachers, she said. “It was reported that Syracuse needs 160 teachers before the start of the school year,” she said.
Richards said the two districts “Have had a great relationship in the past.” The two schools have merged several sports teams and they hold a joint senior prom, he said. Johnson said six seniors and one junior attended Unatego last year to take college courses that weren’t offered at Franklin. She said some students also attend the Science Technology Engineering Math program at Sidney Central School.
Johnson said Franklin students attending Unatego will still be considered Franklin students and will be able to participate in all of the extracurricular activities and sports teams Franklin offers.
Johnson said if the district is able to hire all of the teachers it needs, it could bring back the students depending on how the schedules work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.