After a three-year hiatus, the Stagecoach Run Art Festival will return to Treadwell and Franklin July 1, and 2.
“I’m so happy to back on track,” Phil Warish, chair of the planning committee, said.
The festival will return with 20 venues and more than 50 artists participating, a media release said.
The festival aims to use an open-studio model to strengthen relationships between creatives and their neighbors in an authentic way, while simultaneously demonstrating the undeniable financial and cultural value that artists can add to a community, a media release said. Given the changes this region has undergone over the last few years, this mission seems even more relevant and important.
Warish, who owns Blue Farm Antiques & Letterpress Printing in Franklin, said there are 23 or 24 artists exhibiting for the first time this year, and “they are all new to the area.”
The festival was started 28 years ago by artists Jane Carr and Joseph Kurhajec. Carr, 84, said when she moved to Treadwell from East Meredith in 1991, she met Kurhajec, a sculptor who split his time between Treadwell and Paris. They realized there were other artists in the hamlet and talked about having an open house. “When I moved here, I didn’t know all these artists were here,” she said.
When Kurhajec returned from Paris, there was a meeting of local artists and “we decided we’d do it,” Carr said. Carr, who paints and sculpts, said she managed the festival for 17 years. “We wanted to make Treadwell known as a place for artists, like dance is in Massachusetts,” she said. “When I’d go to New York City and said I was from Treadwell, they knew it was an art place.”
Carr, who sculpts, and paints using egg tempera, said the self-guided tour is good for artists. During the tour, her house will be open for people to walk through and purchase artworks off the wall, she said. Her friends, Bruce Goddard, Steff Rocknak and Bill Lee, members of the Wednesdays Painters group, will also have some works for sale at her house. Carr’s studio is at 4576 county Highway 14.
All artists participating in the tour will have a piece of artwork on display at Word and Image Gallery at Bright Hill Literary Center at 94 Church Street in Treadwell. The exhibit will be on display until July 31. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 1; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 2; 9 a.m. to noon Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; and by special appointment.
Carr said she will show one of the miniature buildings she has painted. The building in the show is the Old Main building from the Oneonta Normal School. Other buildings, including the old East Meredith Firehouse and the West Davenport Post Office, will be for sale at her house.
Another house that will be open during the tour is Doug Jamieson, 81, who taught at the School of Visual Arts for 15 years and was a courtroom artist for CNN during several gangster trials, including John Gotti. Jamieson will have several paintings and etchings for sale during the festival. He will also demonstrate etching for visitors.
Jamieson said he has participated in the festival for 20 years and had 226 people walk through his home at 106 Church Street in Treadwell during the 2019 festival.
“I’ve been around a long time,” he said. “Some of the same people have been coming for decades. Sometimes they say they thought about buying a piece a year ago but didn’t and now buy it.”
For many years, the festival was only in Treadwell, Carr said, which meant people could walk from studio to studio to view the pieces. It has since expanded to Franklin and beyond, which has allowed several other artists to open their studios to visitors.
One such artist is Diana Hall, who creates ceramics and sculpts with clay. She said she and her husband moved from New Paltz to Franklin 33 years ago and bought an 1830s Greek Revival house at 11 Maple Street, that was damaged by fire. With so many rooms, she was able to convert two into a studio.
She said this will be her third year participating in the festival. “It’s a great festival. You get to meet people highly interested in art or are artists themselves. It’s a nice show. Every year I’ve done demonstrations,” she said. “This year, I plan to do a figure or bust of some sort. I’ll see how the spirit moves me.”
Studios will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days of the festival. For more information and a map showing where the artists are located, visit stagecoachrun.com.
