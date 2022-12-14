Voters approved the $7,316,980 Stamford Central School building project Tuesday, Dec. 13.
The number of residents in favor of the capital project was almost four to one, as the vote was 59 yes, to 15 no, the district announced.
According to a newsletter the district released, the project will fund repairs to the roof, floors, science rooms, kitchen and cafeteria, improving security, and renovations to the bus garage and the buildings and grounds maintenance building. It will also place interior security cameras and replace interior classroom doors that include additional electronic security mechanisms for enhanced safety. Lighting will also be upgraded to energy-efficient LED lights.
The Facilities Department building will also get some work if the project is approved. The building’s “aging and inefficient boiler and fuel tanks would be replaced, as well as repairs of the deteriorating foundation and back wall of the building,” the newsletter said. The lighting will also be upgraded to energy-efficient LED lights.
The newsletter said other improvements voters approved are “re-caulking the windows for increased energy efficiencies, removal and replacement of the gym entrance slab and concrete stairway treads which are sinking and is a safety hazard, doorframe and hardware upgrades, patch retaining wall in courtyard and add 42” high guard rail, and masonry pointing and brick replacement.”
According to the newsletter, the project will be funded by state aid and $2,685,000 from the district’s capital reserve. It will result in no tax increase, the newsletter said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.