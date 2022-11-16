Stamford Central School residents will head to the polls Dec. 13, to vote on a $7,316,980 building project.
According to a newsletter the district released, the project will fund repairs to the roof, floors, science rooms, kitchen and cafeteria, improving security, and renovations to the bus garage and the buildings and grounds maintenance building.
According to the newsletter, the project would include interior security cameras and the replacement of interior classroom doors that include additional electronic security mechanisms for enhanced safety.
The district completed building condition surveys in 2015 and 2020 and had an "Infrared and Nuclear Moisture Survey (scan) completed on June 21 & 22, 2018, which indicated that the current roofing system is failing with multiple areas that are leaking," the newsletter said.
The proposed project would replace the roof on the entire building. It would also repair the ceiling of the auditorium, which was damaged by the leaking roof. In addition to the auditorium, the leaking roof also damaged ceilings in the hallways, classrooms and gymnasium, the newsletter said.
The proposed project would replace floors in the building that have buckled or heaved. It would also upgrade the fume hood, safety shower and eye wash station in the science classroom.
The floors in the kitchen and cafeteria would also be replaced. Lighting and the ceiling would also be replaced and kitchen equipment would be updated.
The Facilities Department building would also get some work if the project is approved. The building's "aging and inefficient boiler and fuel tanks would be replaced, as well as repairs of the deteriorating foundation and back wall of the building," the newsletter said.
The project would replace the outdoor fuel tanks and the lighting would be changed to energy-efficient LED lights in the bus garage.
The newsletter said other improvements voters will be asked to approve are "re-caulking the windows for increased energy efficiencies, removal and replacement of the gym entrance slab and concrete stairway treads which are sinking and is a safety hazard, doorframe and hardware upgrades, patch retaining wall in courtyard and add 42” high guard rail, and masonry pointing and brick replacement."
According to the newsletter, the project would be funded by state aid and $2,685,000 from the district's capital reserve. It would result in no tax increase, the newsletter said.
A public information session will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 29 in the cafeteria. Residents with questions are encouraged to attend, the newsletter said. For more information, call 607-652-7301.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.