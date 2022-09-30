Students from around the country toured a Schoharie County dairy farm virtually Friday, Sept. 30.
Chris, John and Frank Albano, of Albano Farms in Stamford, let students see their cow and calf barns, the milking parlor and fields as they described a day in the life of a dairy farm, Kelsey O’Shea, industry relations specialist at American Dairy Association North East, said.
“We showed kids our cows and what cows eat, where they live and the day-to-day operations of a dairy farm,” Chris said. “A lot have no idea where their food comes from. This lets people know more about farming and where their food comes from.”
The tours were broken into different age groups, O’Shea said. The elementary-aged students got to see cows being milked, what they eat and where they live on the farm. O’Shea said they had Chris, John and Frank stationed at different locations on the farm and broadcast to classrooms, live. The middle and high school students learned how dairy farmers practice sustainability, she said.
During the tours, students could ask questions, Chris said. Some of the questions included how long cows live, why do they live inside, how many gallons per day are milked and how much do cows cost, he said. “We had 100 questions submitted the first 10 minutes of the afternoon tour,” O’Shea said.
The farm has 300 milking cows and 35 calves, Chris said. The cows produce 3,000 gallons of milk per day, Frank said.
The farm encompasses 2,500 acres and grows corn and grass to feed the cows, has 10 employees and also raises sheep, goats and pigs and sells the meat, Chris said.
The farm is part of the New York City watershed and the American Dairy Association North East produced a video about the farm last year.
“I saw that the cell service was really good here, so I asked them if we could hold the virtual tour here,” O’Shea said. The association conducts six virtual tours for students throughout the school year; three in the fall, three in the spring, she said, and Friday’s tour was the first one of this school year. The association has been providing virtual tours since 2018, and has reached about 500,000 students from all 50 states, she said. The COVID-19 pandemic “gave us a boost,” she said, since teachers are used to conducting classrooms via Zoom.
She said she received several emails this morning from teachers who were impacted by Hurricane Ian, so the Zoom link was shared to individual students. She also provided the YouTube link to teachers, so students could watch the tour any time they could.
Friday’s tours were broadcast to about 2,900 middle/high school students and 13,700 elementary school students, O’Shea said. “That’s crazy,” Chris said.
“It’s pretty fun to think a teacher in Arkansas wants to watch a dairy tour,” she said.
Along with the virtual tour, the association provided free lesson plans for participating schools, a media release said. The association posts the virtual tours on YouTube. To watch Friday’s tour, visit https://tinyurl.com/5bj4pvf3.
