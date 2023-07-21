A Stamford resident is asking the state to stop accepting some venison donations to curtail the possibility of lead poisoning.
Walt Keller said he has been trying for the past two years to get the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Department of Health to stop taking donations of venison from hunters who use lead ammunition. He said he has written numerous letters to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Gov. Kathy Hochul, DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos, DOH Commissioners Howard Zucker, Mary Bassett and James McDonald, Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado when he was in Congress, the head of the state Office of Environmental Community Justice, state Attorney General and U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, asking them to ban venison donations if the deer were killed with lead bullets.
“I really want to stop this,” he said. “It’s not right. My concern is for human health. Lead poisoning is horrible in children and pregnant and nursing moms.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website, lead poisoning in pregnant women increases the risk of miscarriage, causes babies to be born too early or too small, can hurt a baby’s brain, kidneys and nervous system and can cause a child to have learning or behavior problems. Lead poisoning in children can harm a child’s brain or nervous system, slow growth and development, cause learning or behavior problems and cause hearing and speech problems.
“What are we losing if that group and community is exposed to lead?” Keller asked. “We are deprived of what they could accomplish.”
According to an April 2022 report titled “Minimizing Risks to Wildlife and People from Lead Hunting Ammunition” by the state Lead Ammunition Working Group, which can be found on the DEC’s website, “About 70,000 pounds of venison are donated annually.” It said 50% of the venison donated was taken using archery equipment.
“About 10% of surveyed hunters said they donated a deer to a charitable organization in the last 5 years,” the report said. “Of those hunters, about 20% indicated that the donated deer was killed with non-lead ammunition. Only allowing deer killed with archery or non-lead ammunition would immediately eliminate 20,000 lbs. of venison sent to foodbanks and pantries. Requiring processors to only submit whole cuts (instead of ground meat) would mitigate some of this loss, but due to bullet fragmentation, whole cuts may still contain tiny lead fragments that are not visible or easily removed.”
“Coupled with educating hunters, meat processors, food pantries, and donated meat recipients on best practices they can employ to minimize the presence of lead in donated game and the potential for consumption of lead contaminated venison, the Working Group does not believe a ban on donation of deer killed with lead ammunition is necessary at this time,” the report said.
Keller said the state of Minnesota x-rays all of the venison donated to local food pantries for lead and contaminated meat is discarded. The state report also mentions Minnesota’s program, but said “the logistics and associated costs of such an approach in New York State are prohibitive.”
Keller said the DEC website has photos of how lead bullets and copper bullets fragment after firing. “The copper bullet is mostly intact,” he said.
Keller said he was a charter member of the DEC and was the fisheries manager for Region 4. When it was found out fish were contaminated with polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), the health and environmental departments issued fishing bans in parts of the Hudson River and placed signs in English and Spanish along the river telling people to not eat the fish. “We tested how much fish was safe to eat by children and pregnant women,” he said. “We let people know how many meals to eat, what species they could and couldn’t eat.”
Recently the DEC set up a study encouraging hunters to use non-lead ammunition in several area Wildlife Management Units to help protect the bald eagle population.
“I’m all for protecting wildlife, but I want to protect human life as well,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.