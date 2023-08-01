County fairgoers across the state will be able to enter a new contest to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Taste NY program.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the 2023 “Find Me at the Fair” contest in a July 25, media release. County fairgoers will have the option to participate for a chance to win prizes, including Taste NY regional gift baskets and VIP seating for concerts at The Great New York State Fair.
County fairs across the state will offer a “Find Me at the Fair” New York State-themed selfie station that fairgoers can interact with, the release said. To participate in the contest, fairgoers can post a selfie on Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #FindMeAtTheFair. A QR code provided at the selfie station will provide directions for how to ensure participants are entered in the Taste NY #FindMeAtTheFair contest.
Prizes include 10 Taste NY regional gift baskets from local Taste NY Markets — one drawing to be held per region, the release said. Entries for the gift baskets must be received by Sept. 24, and the drawing will be held Sept. 25. Winners will be notified by email and directed to pick up baskets at their regional Welcome Center.
Additionally, two Taste NY “Picnic and a Show” Grand Prize winners will be drawn, the release said. The Grand Prize includes a picnic basket set up for two, and VIP seating at a concert of the winner’s choice for two at The Great New York State Fair. Grand Prize entries must be entered by Aug. 16, to be randomly drawn at The Great New York State Fair on Aug. 17. VIP winners will be notified by email with instructions on how to pick up their prizes.
The Great New York State Fair will begin Wednesday, Aug. 23, and continue through Monday, Sept. 4. The Chevrolet Music Series features 48 national recording acts spread across all 13 days. For a listing, visit https://nysfair.ny.gov/.
Local upcoming local county fairs are Otsego County now through Aug. 6, Schoharie County Sunshine Fair Aug. 8, through 13, Chenango County Fair Aug. 9 through 13, and the Delaware County Fair Aug. 14, through 19.
