State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball announced Wednesday, Nov. 1, the state Department of Agriculture and Markets is accepting applications for its nearly $26 million New York Food for New York Families program.
The program, which is funded through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), will provide a boost to New York farmers, increase communities’ access to local foods, and further enhance the resiliency of New York’s food system, a media release said. Applications for funding are due by 4 p.m. Jan. 18, 2023 and additional information is available at https://tinyurl.com/a87k54uy and https://tinyurl.com/2s4kdd27.
The Department was awarded $25.8 million through the USDA’s Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program to implement the New York Food for New York Families Program, the release said. The program will create a more resilient statewide food system that supports local farms and provides high quality, nutritious food to communities facing food insecurity. Food purchases will support local and traditionally disadvantaged farmers by building and expanding economic opportunities and creating new marketing channels for them within the state while ensuring local food gets to New York families who need it most.
According to the release, there are two grant opportunities available through the program. Track 1 is a competitive opportunity focused on the purchase and distribution of New York food products. These awards will range from $200,000 to $2 million, and 67% of the budget must be spent on New York food products. Track 2 is a non-competitive, first-come, first-serve grant opportunity for eligible applications. This funding track will be awarded to organizations working within the food system to help producers access new markets, fill gaps in the supply and distribution chain, or increase access of underserved communities to local food. These individual awards will range from $10,000 to $50,000.
Applications for funding must conform to the format provided in the Grants Gateway, the release said. There will be two webinars about the program at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 or 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. Additional details on the webinars will be announced in the coming weeks.
Questions concerning the funding tracks should be submitted in writing to NYSNYS@agriculture.ny.gov.
