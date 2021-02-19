State park attendance soared in 2020 amid pandemic

ALBANY — The COVID-19 pandemic limited travel last year for most New Yorkers, so they found an outdoor alternative nearby: the nation’s largest parks system in their home state.
Attendance at New York’s 180 parks and 35 historic sites hit a new attendance record in 2020 with 78 million visits, a 1.2% increase from 2019.
New York has invested heavily in the park system, and the $1 billion investment has paid off, state officials said: The state has had nine years of visitor growth, up 34% during that span.
“In 2020, our state parks became an even more critical resource than before as New Yorkers sought safe places for solace, exercise and relief from the pandemic,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a prepared statement Jan. 26.
The state expects big years ahead: It recently finished completion of the 750-mile Empire State Trail, a recreational trail that runs across New York.
Parks officials said the increase was particularly pronounced in the spring and fall as COVID prompted New Yorkers to turn to state parks, trails and historic sites for recreation.
But the pandemic prompted uneven attendance last year.
Some parks, beaches, pools, historic sites and trailheads operated with reduced capacity. Out-of-state travel bans and a ban on travel between the U.S. and Canada also had a major impact.
The Niagara Falls State Park, for example, is usually the most visited, but attendance fell 38% last year to 6 million because of the lack of Canadian visitors.
The most visited park in 2020 was Jones Beach, where trips to the ocean off Long Island hit 8.3 million, a 2% increase from 2019. Nearby, Robert Moses State Park’s attendance leapt 39% to nearly 6 million visitors.
“As other park systems were closing at the start of the pandemic, Governor Cuomo focused on taking the necessary precautions to open them safely,” Erik Kulleseid, the state’s parks commissioner, said in a prepared statement.
“Our state parks and open spaces proved to be true sanctuaries for people to escape inactivity and isolation during this difficult year.”
This year, Cuomo announced a launch of NY Parks 100 to celebrate the state’s 100 years of parks in 2024.
The state, Cuomo proposed, would invest at least $440 million over the next four years in its parks system.
The 100th anniversary will be of the State Park Act, which was created by Gov. Al Smith in 1924.
“NY Parks 100 will continue crucial investments in park infrastructure while enhancing opportunities to reach the full range of New York State’s recreational and cultural offerings, including local parks and trails, regional flagship parks and historic sites and vast wilderness parks,” the parks department said.
“The initiative will focus on creating places to recreate locally, relieving overcrowded parks, welcoming new visitors and protecting New York State’s environmental and historic legacy.”
Via AP StoryShare
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.