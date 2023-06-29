The New York State Police announced in a Thursday media release that Gov. Kathy Hochul has approved a request from NYSP to raise the maximum age to apply to become a New York State Trooper from 29 to 34.
“This change will allow us to recruit the most diverse and skilled group of candidates possible,” Acting New York State Police Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said. “There are many qualified candidates from the military or other careers who decide that they want to transition to the State Police, but because of the previous age requirement, some were not eligible. These are individuals that have a wealth of knowledge and experience to bring to the job. The New York State Police has a proud tradition of excellence. By raising the age, we are ensuring that we have the best and most qualified candidates possible to carry on that legacy, and serve and protect the people of New York.”
The release said candidates can learn about becoming a New York State Trooper and sign up to take the exam at joinstatepolice.ny.gov.
The next trooper entrance exam will be held simultaneously with the application process from July through September, and will be administered online at authorized testing centers to make the exam more accessible. Individuals will be able to apply beginning July 1, and can schedule a time to take the exam as early as July 10, according to the release.
A study guide for the exam is available at https://tinyurl.com/59dbabc2.
MINIMUM EXAM QUALIFICATIONS:
- U.S. Citizen
- 20-34 years of age (The maximum age may be extended one year for each year of full-time active military duty — up to a maximum of 7 years)
- High school diploma or equivalent
SALARY & BENEFITS:
- Starting salary: $59,612
- After one year: $84,331
- Full benefits & retirement
