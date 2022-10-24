State Police continue to search for missing kayaker
Stata Police announced they are looking for a missing man near Canadarago Lake.
According to a media release, State Police at Richfield Springs responded to Canadarago Lake boat launch for a report of a missing kayaker on Saturday, Oct. 22. Frederick Mayock, 47, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was last seen assembling a kayak at approximately 12:30 p.m., his kayak and other items were later found unoccupied, the release said.
Over the weekend, the State Police helicopter, drones and Underwater Recovery Team searched the area, the release said. The Underwater Recovery Team was still there Monday, Troop C Public Information Officer Trooper Aga Dembinska, said in an email.
Anyone who may see Mayock is asked to call 607-561-7400, the release said.
Oneonta announces surveying on Market Street
The Oneonta City Department of Public Works announced a surveyor working for the City of Oneonta will perform survey work at the parking garage and on Market Street.
Work will take place between 7 a.m.-5 p.m. from Wednesday, Oct. 26, through Friday, Oct. 28.
Please use caution and obey all traffic control devices. For more information, contact the department at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
