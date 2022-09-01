Police: Man failed to register email
State Police announced the arrest of a registered sex offender who failed to register a personal email address.
According to a media release, Troopers from the Princetown barracks, with the assistance of the State Parole Department, arrested Michael G. Porter Jr., 42, of Middleburgh, for New York Correction Law-Duty to Register and to Verify, a class “E” felony on Aug. 27.
An investigation determined that Porter, a registered sex offender, failed to report a personal email address he used, the release said. Porter was arrested and processed at the Cobleskill barracks. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Middleburgh Town Court on Sept. 9, and released.
City to pave Cliff Street on Friday
A contractor working for the city of Oneonta will pave Cliff Street on Friday, Sept. 2. Work will occur between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., according to a media release.
On-street parking will not be permitted. “No parking” signs will be installed. Cliff Street will be closed from Grove Street to Fairview Street. Driveway access will be limited during and immediately following the operation. Drivers should obey all temporary traffic control devices, the release said.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us
