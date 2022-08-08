State Police: Middleburgh man arrested twice
State Police said a Middleburgh man was arrested twice within 12 hours on a variety of charges.
According to a media release, troopers from the Cobleskill barracks responded to a home in Middleburgh on Sunday evening, Aug. 7, to check the welfare of four children in James Wood’s care. While being interviewed, Wood, 59, acted belligerently and damaged a vehicle not belonging to him, the release said. During further investigation, troopers located a firearm inside the home, which was not stored safely, the release said. All children present were turned over to a family member.
Wood was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor, fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor and failure to safely secure firearms, a class A misdemeanor, the release said.
Wood was transported to the Cobleskill barracks for processing. He was arraigned in the Cobleskill Town Court and released on his own recognizance, the release said.
According to the release, troopers were called early Monday morning, Aug. 8, after Wood violated a stay-away order of protection issued by the court during his arraignment. The protected party was the victim of the criminal mischief, the release said.
Wood was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony. He was arraigned at the Cobleskill Town Court, and remanded to Schoharie County Correctional facility in lieu of $2,000 cash or $4,000 bond, the release said.
