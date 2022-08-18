State Police need help identifying man on Walmart camera
The State Police are asking for public assistance in helping to identify a man who allegedly stole items from the Walmart in Oneonta on July 30.
According to a media release, the alleged theft occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on July 30. The man is described as a light skinned male with a beard, and tattoos on his forearms, the release said. He was wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts, and a black hat.
He ran into the woods behind Walmart and JC Penney and troopers were unable to locate him, the release said.
While at Walmart, the man was in the company of Adele F. Brod, 60, of Oneonta. She was arrested for taking items on the same day and charged petit larceny, a misdemeanor, on Aug. 13. She was issued appearance tickets and is scheduled to appear in the Oneonta Town Court on Sept. 6. Brod was unable to tell troopers who the man was, the release said.
Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 607-561-7400, and reference case #10967803.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.