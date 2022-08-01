The State Police announced they responded to a fatal motor vehicle accident in the town of Pittsfield on July 23.
Troopers and members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the report of a one-vehicle crash on Shacktown Mountain Road.
Troopers determined the vehicle was traveling east when it exited the roadway, went down an embankment and struck trees, the release said. A 22-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.
The 22-year-old driver was transported to Bassett Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not release the names of the driver or the victim.
The crash remains under investigation.
Troopers were assisted by Otsego County Sheriff’s Deputies, the Pittsfield Fire Department, Sherburne EMS and Otsego EMS, the release said.
