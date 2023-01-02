State Police at Oneonta are asking for the public’s assistance finding a missing Davenport man.
According to a Jan. 2 media release, Theodore W. Sikora, 78, has not had any contact with his friends or family in more than two weeks. He was last seen on Dec. 23 at a local gas station.
Trooper Aga Dembinska, the Troop C public information officer, said Monday that Sikora took a taxi the day before to Walgreens and back home, and seems to have walked to the Mirabito convenience store not far from his home on state Route 23.
Sikora does not have a cell phone. Troopers have checked with relatives, friends and local hospitals but have not been able to locate him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at 607-561-7400 and reference case 11214954.
