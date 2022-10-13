The New York State Public Service Commission announced on Thursday that it expects the state’s utilities will have adequate supplies of natural gas and electricity to meet the demands of residential and commercial customers during the upcoming winter.
“We will continue to closely monitor the utilities serving New York State to make sure they have adequate sources and supplies of electricity and natural gas to meet expected customer demands this winter,” Commission Chair Rory M. Christian said in a media release. “The utilities have hedged approximately 70 percent of their estimated statewide full service electric residential energy needs to mitigate the electric market price swings that could occur this winter.”
This winter’s electricity and gas bills are expected to be higher than last year due to higher electric and gas commodity prices. On average, a residential electric customer using 600 kWh per month is expected to pay about $75 per month for supply this winter, up 42% from the same period a year ago, but the actual amount varies by utility, the release said. Meanwhile, the average residential customer using 732 therms of natural gas can expect to pay an estimated $240 per month during the winter heating season (November through March), up 29% from the same period a year ago, but the actual amount will vary widely by region due to the weather. A colder-than-normal winter will cause usage and bills to increase.
There is sufficient capability to meet electric demand for the winter, the release said. As part of the winter assessment, the major electric generating facility owners in southeast New York that own about 12,000 MW of dual fuel generation capability were contacted. Staff found that those owners are continuing to implement lessons learned from the Polar Vortex winter of 2013-2014, including having increased pre-winter on-site fuel reserves, having firm contracts with fuel oil suppliers, conducting more aggressive replenishment plans, and having more proactive pre-winter maintenance and facilities preparations.
The full report may be obtained by going to the Commission Documents section of the PSC website at www.dps.ny.gov and entering case number 22-M-0247 in the input box labeled "Search for Case/Matter Number."
