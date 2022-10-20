Several towns in The Daily Star coverage area have been placed in different state Senate districts since the 2020 election.
Senate districts were redrawn earlier this year by the Democratic-controlled state legislature and approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul after an independent commission deadlocked and failed to present maps to the legislature.
The state Senate and Congressional district lines were deemed unconstitutional in April by Steuben County Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister, and were redrawn by a special master. The primary was held in August for those seats.
Instead of being broken up into three state Senate Districts, Delaware County is now part of the 51st Senate District. Also part of the 51st Senate District are all of Otsego and Schoharie counties and the towns of Afton, Bainbridge, Coventry, Greene, Guilford, Norwich and Oxford and the city of Norwich in Chenango County. The district also includes all of Sullivan County and parts of Broome and Ulster counties.
Incumbent Peter Oberacker will be on the Republican and Conservative lines and Eric Ball will be on the Democratic line.
Oberacker, of Schenevus, is running for his second term in office. Before his election, Oberacker was a member of the Otsego County Board of Representatives. He created Form Tech Solutions in 2007 and built it into a multi-million dollar business working with companies around the world to develop and incorporate new and innovative products and then make them applicable in the food industry, according to his senate website.
Oberacker lists his priorities on his campaign website, peterforsenate51.com. These include protecting the Second Amendment, helping farmers and small businesses and reforming bail reform.
Ball, of Walton, is a member of the Walton Village Board of Trustees and a graduate of SUNY Oneonta, his campaign website said. He is a former CSEA Union member who worked as a direct care aide, providing care to people with developmental disabilities. He plays percussion with bands, orchestras and touring groups.
Ball lists his priorities on his website, ericballforsenate.com. He said he is pro choice, supports universal healthcare, wants to help local farmers and wants to help lower housing costs.
The towns of Columbus, German, Lincklaen, McDonough, New Berlin, North Norwich, Otselic, Pharsalia, Pitcher, Plymouth, Preston, Sherburne, Smithville and Smyrna in Chenango County are now part of the 53rd Senate District. The district also includes all of Madison and Oneida counties and three towns in Herkimer County.
Senator Joseph Griffo, of Rome, is running unopposed on the Republican and Conservative lines. Griffo was elected to the state Senate in 2007 and is the Assistant Minority Leader and is a member of the Senate’s Transportation, Finance, Higher Education, Education, Rules and Cities 2 committees, his senate website said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.