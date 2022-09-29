Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced additional steps to address evidence of circulating poliovirus in New York, including an official declaration to further support local health departments in driving immunizations.
On Wednesday, state Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett declared poliovirus an “imminent threat” to public health, “thereby expanding the availability of funding and resources to support local health departments in establishing immunization clinics, deploying vaccine to health care partners, and conducting outreach to unvaccinated and under-vaccinated New Yorkers to increase immunization rates particularly in the areas affected by the virus and among children,” a media release from Hochul’s office said.
“From day one, we’ve taken an aggressive public health approach to combat the spread of polio and ensure New Yorkers are protected,” Hochul said. “This declaration will bolster our ongoing efforts to protect New Yorkers against paralytic disease, prevent spread, and support our public health partners.”
The declaration enables localities to continue to work with the state Department of Health’s Office of Public Health Practice to claim reimbursement for public health activities. Bassett’s declaration covers poliovirus response activities undertaken from July 21 through Dec. 31.
After the identification of a case of paralytic polio in an unvaccinated person in Rockland County, the state Health Department launched wastewater surveillance to check for signs of the virus in sewage water in communities. Analysis from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has since found repeated evidence of poliovirus detected in samples collected from Rockland County, Orange County and Sullivan County, as well as detected in samples collected from New York City and Nassau County.
The state has focused its efforts in areas where the threat is concentrated, which includes where there is repeated detection, and where there is a relatively low percentage of children that have completed their three-dose polio regimen by the age of 2. Those areas include Rockland, Orange and Sullivan Counties.
Previously, Hochul issued an executive order, which ixpanded the network of polio vaccine administrators by allowing emergency medical services workers, midwives, and pharmacists to administer vaccines and authorize physicians and certified nurse practitioners to issue non-patient specific standing orders for polio vaccines. Issued in July, the executive order also requires health care providers to send polio immunization data to the state Department of Health through the New York State Immunization Information System, “enabling the agency and local health departments to focus vaccination activities where they are needed most and providing them yet another datapoint to understand the level of protection against polio in communities,” the release said.
Polio vaccination is part of the state’s requirements to attend school. Most adults and many children in New York State are already vaccinated, the release said.
Polio vaccines “provide durable protection,” the release said, and the inactivated polio vaccine, the only vaccine available in the U.S., protects 99 to 100 percent of people against disease who receive all recommended doses. From July 21 to Sept. 25, about 26,000 polio vaccine doses were administered to children 18 years and younger in Rockland, Orange, Sullivan, and Nassau Counties — a 26 percent increase compared to the same time period in 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.