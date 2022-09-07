New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced the start of the state’s 2022 fall foliage and travel season, highlighted by the return of I LOVE NY’s Fall Foliage Reports and a new I LOVE NY broadcast and digital marketing campaign to showcase popular fall activities and attractions.
According to a media release, I LOVE NY is also collaborating with the state’s network of heritage tourism destinations on this year’s Path Through History Weekend, scheduled for Oct. 8 to 10, which will feature special events and activations at the state’s historic sites.
“From colorful foliage and unparalleled natural landscapes to breathtaking historical sites and one-of-a-kind state parks, there’s nothing like New York in the fall,” Hochul said in the release. “During this season, we invite travelers from New York and out-of-state to plan a perfect autumn adventure — whether it’s climbing an Adirondack peak, visiting a Long Island winery, or walking along Buffalo’s waterfront — and see what our great state has to offer.”
To help travelers and foliage enthusiasts plan a fall getaway, I LOVE NY’s weekly foliage reports will be issued every Wednesday, beginning on Sept. 14. They are compiled using the on-location field observations from I LOVE NY’s team of more than 85 volunteer leaf spotters throughout the state’s 11 vacation regions, the release said. The spotters track color changes in their areas, detailing the prevalent leaf colors, approximate percentage of change, and how much color change has progressed relative to peak conditions.
The reports will also include an interactive foliage map, available on the I LOVE NY website, that tracks weekly changes and progression across the state throughout the season. The map includes recommended foliage viewing locations in each of the state’s vacation regions, plus examples of peak foliage in a given area, and information about popular local and regional attractions, the release said.
New this year, the interactive foliage map will include an option to filter attractions by category, including food and drink, and arts and culture.
Thanks in part to its size and location, New York State traditionally has one of the longest and most colorful foliage seasons in the country, the release said. On any weekend from late September through mid-November, part of the state is likely experiencing peak foliage. Fall foliage reports and the interactive map are available at www.iloveny.com/foliage, or toll-free at 800-CALL-NYS (800-225-5697).
Visitation in New York State sustains an economic impact of $85.5 billion and generates enough in state and local taxes to save every household in the state more than $1,000 annually, according to the release. Tourism and hospitality is the state’s third largest industry, supporting one in 11 private sector jobs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.