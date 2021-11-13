In the Mohawk Valley, there were 83 primary care doctors per 100,000 patients in 2018. Compare that to 148 primary care doctors per 100,000 patients on Long Island, and you start to get a sense of the healthcare concerns facing older, rural New Yorkers. Those problems were laid out in a research report and policy paper released by AARP New York this week.
Compound the issue of fewer doctors with less access to high-speed internet — rural residents over the age of 65 are 1.6 times more likely to lack high-speed internet when compared to their nonrural counterparts, according to the AARP report — and the picture becomes even clearer: Despite being sicker and more disabled than younger, urban residents, older New Yorkers in rural areas face huge challenges in digital and in-person access to care, a problem experts say will only worsen as the Baby Boom generation continues to age.
Elected officials, AARP leaders and independent researchers discussed the healthcare challenges facing rural New Yorkers over the age of 50 — which is a population of more than 1 million people, according to the report — during a virtual event Tuesday. In addition to the problems facing older rural New Yorkers, officials also discussed possible solutions.
Major problems identified by the report include that rural residents are more likely than urban residents to die prematurely from the five leading causes of death: heart disease, cancer, unintentional injury, chronic lower respiratory disease and stroke; that there are half as many critical access hospitals for every rural New Yorker as there are for every New York City resident; and that only 52% of rural Medicare beneficiaries said their provider offered telehealth vs. 67% in urban areas.
AARP New York’s proposed solutions include a state tax credit for family caregivers; increased funding for in-home healthcare workers and home and community-based services; technoolgical subsidies for low-income older rural New Yorkers; and equal internet access across all ages and geographies by 2025 — New York ranks 46th in the nation in “digital equity,” according to the report.
Rural internet access was a timely topic following the recent passage of the federal infrastructure bill, which includes $65 billion to expand high-speed internet access to rural communities, according to a press release by U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y.
During the AARP event, state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said internet access is crucial, in part because it can expand telehealth services. For instance, 99% of residents in Manhattan and Albany have internet access, compared to just 24% in Hamilton County, according to AARP New York’s research.
State Sen. Rachel May, D-Syracuse, who chairs the Committee on Aging as well as the Legislative Commission on Rural Resources, discussed the shortage of home health care workers. The lack of home health care workers in rural areas is partly due to transportation issues and low Medicare reimbursement, May said. But mostly, the problem is low wages.
To help address the problem, May pointed to a bill she was working on that would ensure a base wage for home health care workers to be at least 150% of the local minimum wage. She said it would pay off in the long run by keeping workers off public assistance and keeping older people in their homes, where they pay property taxes and spend money in their neighborhoods.
Via AP StoryShare.
