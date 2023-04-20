The New York State Independent Redistricting Commission reported on Thursday it had voted in favor of a single Assembly plan, and voted to send the map proposal to the state Legislature.
The redistricting plan for the Assembly is being submitted to the Legislature in accordance with an order from Justice Laurence Love of the Supreme Court of New York County in his opinion of September 29, 2022 (as amended on October 12, 2022), and in accordance with Article III, Section 4 of the New York Constitution, according to a media release from the commission.
A majority of the commission’s ten-member body voted in favor of the redistricting plan. Additionally, the commission unanimously voted in favor of a resolution to appoint a new co-executive director of the commission., the release said
Since the Commission published a draft for public review, “New Yorkers from every corner of the state have made their voices heard,” the release said. “The Commission held 12 public hearings throughout the state, as well as collected public input via our website, e-mail, and post mail. We are thrilled that over 300 New Yorkers joined us to deliver testimony at one of our hearings, and are humbled by the more than 3,000 pieces of testimony we received.
“This participation by the public is notable given that this round of public comment was focused solely on the State Assembly district lines. These oral testimonies, maps, comments, letters, and petitions were crucial to informing the Commission’s mapmaking process of the proposal we have voted to send to the Legislature today,” the release said.
“I am incredibly proud to be a member and the Chair of this Commission, that has successfully completed a bipartisan effort to draw an Assembly map that reflects the input of New Yorkers,” Ken Jenkins, chair of the Commission, said.
“I want to thank my colleagues for being dedicated to this Commission. This process had its challenges, but we were able to coalesce around one plan to submit to the legislature as required by the court.” said Charles Nesbitt, Vice Chair of the Commission.
