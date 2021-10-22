KINGSTON — Ulster County lawmakers on Tuesday adopted policies they say will provide much-needed care and services to those suffering from mental health and substance abuses crises.
Ulster County legislators voted 21-2 to adopt a policy requiring the county to create a 24-hour crisis stabilization center, which as envisioned will provide a much-needed alternative to local hospital emergency rooms to those experiencing mental health or substance abuse crises.
The resolution also calls on County Executive Pat Ryan to begin the procurement process to secure the services that will be available at the facility. Minority Leader Ken Ronk, R-Wallkill and Legislator Kevin Roberts, R-Plattekill voted against the resolution.
Ronk said he voted against the policy because he wants the county to choose a site for the facility first.
Separately, lawmakers unanimously adopted a policy requiring the creation of respite houses throughout the county, designed to provide inpatient services for those in need.
The creation of a stabilization center and respite houses in Ulster County were among the recommendations included in reports issued by the Ulster County Behavioral Health Task Force created by Ryan and of the Legislature’s Criminal Justice Reform Task Force.
In his proposed 2022, budget, Ryan included $2 million for a mental health stabilization center, along with $3.3 million for the design and construction of a mental health and addiction recovery center and $16.5 million to direct patient services in the county.
Legislator Eve Walter, who led the Legislature’s Criminal Justice Reform Task Force and sponsored the resolutions approved Tuesday, said that especially since HealthAlliance of the Hudson Valley eliminated its inpatient psychiatric services in Ulster County, county residents suffering from mental health and substance abuse crises have been forced to travel outside the county for assistance.
The stabilization center, she said, would provide 24-hour-a-day access to emergency and ongoing services to all county residents in crisis. It is anticipated that the center would be able to serve as many as 200 individuals when fully operational. According to the resolution, the staff at the center would include credentialed alcohol and substance abuse counselors, social workers or other licensed counselors, case managers and certified recovery peer advocates.
Walter said individuals could either walk in on their own for help or be brought there by family members, the police or even referred by judges. She said staff at the center would assess the individual’s condition and immediately begin treatment. She said the individual could be held at the center for up to 24 hours if necessary and staff would provide them with referrals and care management.
The respite houses, she said, would provide more of a short-term inpatient program for those who need support services and continued care after leaving the stabilization center, hospital or other mental health or substance abuse facility.
“These can be people who are homeless or struggling with housing insecurity or need time to sort of figure out the rest of their lives,” said Walter, D-New Paltz.
