State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos on Wednesday urged boaters to clean, drain, and dry their boats and trailers and disinfect their fishing gear before recreating in New York’s waters to prevent the spread of harmful aquatic invasive species.
According to a DEC media release, watercraft inspection stewards will be deployed across the state to educate and assist the public in cleaning equipment this season to prevent the introduction and spread of non-native plants and animals in New York waterbodies.
“The Watercraft Inspection Steward Program continues to play a significant role in defending lakes, ponds, and rivers against the spread of AIS,” Seggos said. “Our boat stewards have successfully increased public awareness about the threats of AIS and helping more New Yorkers participate in best management practices such as Clean. Drain. Dry. I ask all New York residents and visitors to please continue to do your part in protecting our waters from the negative impacts of invasive species.”
Boat stewards will be stationed at more than 200 boat launches and decontamination stations throughout the state by Memorial Day weekend. Identified by their blue vests, boat stewards "can provide a refresher on how to inspect your boat and gear and offer information on AIS in New York," the release said.
Last year, DEC’s boat stewards inspected more than 220,000 boats and intercepted more than 8,000 AIS, including hydrilla, which led to the discovery of a new infestation in the Niagara River, the release said.
DEC urged all water recreationists to follow these steps to make sure their equipment isn’t harboring AIS:
• Clean mud, plants, and animals off boating and fishing equipment (trailer bunks, axles, rollers, lights, transducers, license plates, motor props, tackle, waders, etc.) and discard the material in a trash can or at a disposal station;
• Drain all water-holding compartments, including ballast tanks, live wells and bilge areas, before leaving an access site; and
• Dry everything thoroughly before using boats or equipment in another waterbody. Drying times can vary but a minimum of five to seven days in dry, warm conditions is recommended.
When there's no time to dry between uses, disinfect things with hot water that is at least 140 degrees Fahrenheit, or visit a decontamination site.
Visit DEC's website for more tips on how to clean, drain, and dry watercraft, fishing gear, and other equipment and for more information about New York's Watercraft Inspection Steward Program.
