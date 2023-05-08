With the deadline for REAL ID two years away, the state Department of Motor Vehicles is encouraging New Yorkers to take advantage of the extension to get their REAL ID or Enhanced ID document and is reminding them that many can use DMV’s pre-screening service to make the process easier.
Recently, the Federal Department of Homeland Security extended the REAL ID enforcement deadline. Starting on May 7, 2025, every air traveler 18 and older will need a REAL ID, or a REAL ID-compliant document, such as an Enhanced License or a U.S. passport, to fly within the United States and to enter certain federal buildings.
According to a media release, DMV has implemented an online pre-screening process, which enables applicants to submit their DMV forms and proofs of identification and residency documents to DMV before visiting an office. A DMV representative reviews the paperwork for completeness and accuracy and sends feedback to the customer, so they know if they have everything they need before they visit an office. Almost all the applicants who have used it — more than 97 percent — have been able to make only one visit to a DMV to finalize the application and get their photo taken, the release said.
“The REAL ID deadline will be here before we know it, so if your license or non-driver ID is due for renewal, we want you to consider a REAL ID or Enhanced ID and avoid having to upgrade your ID in two years,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder.
New Yorkers whose license or ID is up for renewal can get a REAL ID at no additional cost to the renewal fee, and those seeking to upgrade when not up for renewal pay an extra $12.50.
Passed by Congress in 2005, following a 9/11 Commission recommendation, the federal REAL ID Act establishes minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards. For more information on REAL ID, visit www.dhs.gov/real-id.
For more information about REAL ID and Enhanced Driver Licenses, visit dmv.ny.gov/REALID and watch the DMV’s REALID informational videos on YouTube. All customers can take advantage to the DMV Document Guide, which helps customers identify what documents they need for the REAL ID or Enhanced license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.