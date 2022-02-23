Hochul addresses cybersecurity, warns New Yorkers

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she recently convened her cabinet members from relevant areas to review the state’s ongoing cybersecurity preparedness efforts and make sure New Yorkers and the state’s critical infrastructure are protected from cyberattacks.
Hochul said she was making the move due to “current geopolitical uncertainty,” an obvious reference to the current military tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
She said state officials are in regular touch with the White House and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to ensure coordination.
Last week, U.S. national security officials talked about the need to protect pipelines, banks, commercial aviation and hospitals from a potential Russian cyberattack, even though there were currently no specific or credible threats of cyberattack by Russians in the U.S.
Hochul said because New York state is a leader in finance, health care, energy and transportation, "our state is an attractive target for cyber criminals and foreign adversaries.”
She reminded New Yorkers that they are also vulnerable to cyberattacks on their personal devices and she encouraged them to use best practices in terms of passwords and other authentication.
Via AP StoryShare
