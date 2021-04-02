North Country state Sen. Dan Stec is seeking to revoke a policy mandating that state Office for People With Developmental Disabilities facilities must accept asymptomatic residents returning from hospitals who are still contagious with COVID-19. He said the order is similar to a now-rescinded nursing home mandate that has drawn criticism and federal investigations.
Legislators and advocates for people with developmental disabilities worry the order has contributed to the virus spreading in OPWDD group homes and institutions, which serve about 34,500 residents across New York.
“It’s remarkably similar with the nursing home issue,” said Stec, R-Queensbury. “It’s a very parallel path.”
The nursing home directive was issued on March 25, 2020. After public and state opposition it was rescinded two months later on May 10. The OPWDD directive was issued between those two dates, on April 12, but is standing to this day.
“Nearly a year later, given all we’ve learned about at-risk populations, the fact that this directive remains in effect is troubling,” Stec said in a media release. “Personal protective equipment and other preventative measures only go so far. It would be much safer for residents and staff to have a negative test result before someone known to have been sick is admitted or readmitted.”
Stec has cosponsored a bill, which says, “No OPWDD group home or facility shall knowingly allow a COVID positive resident to enter or reenter that facility as a temporary or permanent resident absent a negative test for COVID-19.”
Michael Carey, an advocate for people with developmental disabilities, said rescinding the rule has been a long time coming. He and other advocates have voiced opposition to the rule since it was implemented last spring.
“The governor should have never put it in place to begin with,” Carey said. “It should never have to take legislation. It’s absolutely ludicrous to put people that are COVID-positive back into group homes and it cost a lot of people their lives.”
Stec said the “legislative intent” of the bill to to avoid putting positive people into vulnerable settings where they could spread the virus. He was not sure where OPWDD residents would go, if not OPWDD facilities, but said the language of the bill can always be amended.
He suggested taking a page out of the state Department of Corrections playbook to create segregated settings for COVID-positive individuals.
Prisons, he said, have three sets of living quarters: ones for positive inmates, ones for inmates in quarantine and ones for the general population.
In April 2020, OPWDD reported that 105 residents across the state had died of the COVID-19 virus. By May that number was 324. In March 2021 OPWDD reported there has been a cumulative 552 COVID-related deaths in group homes state-wide.
OPWDD has reported that more than 6,900 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
“You can’t trust numbers that the state’s putting out,” Carey said.
Stec said in February legislators requested to see all communications between OPWDD, the state Department of Health and the governor’s office regarding the readmission directive, but that OPWDD has not provided these documents yet. He compared this to the DOH “stonewalling” information about deaths in nursing homes.
“The lack of transparency leaves open lots of questions and concerns,” Stec said. “I have pushed for a complete end to the governor’s emergency powers and this is another example why.”
Via AP StoryShare.
