Mostly sunny skies. High near 75F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: May 11, 2023 @ 2:01 am
Midday
Numbers: 3-4-1 Win 4: 8-8-1-3
Take Five: 3-7-13-23-39
Evening
Pick 10: 1-4-7-8-23-24-30-31-32-40-46-48-52-57-67-74-75-76-77-79
Cash 4 Life: 1-5-8-23-46
Cash Ball: 1
