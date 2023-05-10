WEDNESDAY

Midday

Numbers: 3-4-1 Win 4: 8-8-1-3

Take Five: 3-7-13-23-39

Evening

Pick 10: 1-4-7-8-23-24-30-31-32-40-46-48-52-57-67-74-75-76-77-79

Cash 4 Life: 1-5-8-23-46

Cash Ball: 1

