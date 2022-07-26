ALBANY — Facing strong pressure from New York City Mayor Eric Adams to hold a special legislative session to tackle changes to the cashless bail law, Gov. Hochul said Tuesday she expects any changes to the criminal justice system will have to wait until 2023.
Adams, who like Hochul is a Democrat, argued changes are needed to state law to ensure the public is protected from accused violent offenders and juveniles arrested for serious offenses.
A former police officer and former state senator, Adams told reporters that New York has become “a laughingstock of the country” because of criminal laws that result in the immediate release of alleged perpetrators after they are arrested.
Earlier Tuesday, Hochul, speaking to members of the New York State Police Chiefs Association, defended amendments made to the bail law in the session that concluded in April.
Hochul saw law enforcement now has “more opportunities to arrest repeat offenders, noting property thefts, gun violence cases and hate crimes are all eligible for bail.
“We also gave more authority for our judges” to detain defendants charged with serious crimes, she added.
But even if Hochul was inclined to direct lawmakers back to the statehouse to address criminal justice concerns, the Democratic leaders of the Senate and Assembly have shown no appetite to make further changes to the bail law, even as GOP gubernatorial hopeful Lee Zeldin has urged an end to what he calls the current “catch and release” system.
In a display of the political fissures triggered by the bail controversy, Senate Deputy Majority Leader Mike Gianaris, D-Queens, took a direct shot at Adams. “It’s sad Mayor Adams has joined the ranks of right wingers who are so grossly demagoguing this issue,” Gianaris said.
Hochul had begun the day pledging to the police chiefs that she would consult with them on public safety policy decisions.
“I believe that there has been a shortcoming for years in terms of making sure that the voices of law enforcement are there when we are talking about policies that affect what you do every day,” the governor said.
Some law enforcement executives have complained the Hochul administration had frozen them out on the recent legislation dealing with the tightening of pistol permits as well as amendments to bail and evidence discovery rules requiring prosecutors to rapidly hand over files to defense lawyers.
“No one will ever say the words ‘Defund The Police’ in my presence,” Hochul told the chiefs in Glens Falls. “You’re not going to make friends with me if you say that.”
While Hochul sought to distance herself from the Defund the Police movement, her critics questioned her sincerity, noting her first lieutenant governor, former Sen. Brian Benjamin, had openly supported that cause before he resigned following his arrest on felony corruption charges. A top aide to Hochul, Deputy Secretary for Intergovernmental Affairs Amit SIngh Bagga, supported the Defund the Police movement during an unsuccessful candidacy for local office in New York City last year.
State Conservative Party Leader Jerry Kassar said Hochul’s warm statement about cops suggests Zeldin is gaining traction in the race with the bail issue.
“What we’re seeing is a classic example of triangulating, but she isn’t as masterful at it as (former President) Bill Clinton, because she stumbles over herself constantly,” Kassar said.
“People are catching on to what she is doing.”
Kassar said if Hochul was sincere about giving law enforcement a seat at the table in her administration, she would appoint retired police leaders to the state parole board. “The parole board, as it stands now, runs from left to very far left. It has no balance.”
Patrick Phelan, executive director of the chiefs association, said he welcomed the overtures Hochul made to the group and looks forward to the chiefs being consulted on policy choices.
“Not that we’re going to tell anybody what to do, but our input should be considered because we have valuable experience and knowledge in the field of law enforcement,” Phelan saisd.
“It’d be beneficial in the legislative process to give us a seat at the table “
Contacted in Delhi, Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond said time will tell whether Hochul follows through with the commitments she made Tuesday. “I come from the old school where actions speak louder than words,” DuMond said.
He said many gun owners in his region remain annoyed at Hochul for pushing through a law that restricts the possession of firearms.
“Republicans, Democrats and blanks (independent voters) are outraged, and if every registered gun owner turns out to vote in November, she could be toast,” DuMond said.
