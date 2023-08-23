New York Attorney General Letitia James joined a multistate coalition in submitting an amicus brief to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in the case of Texas v. EPA to defend the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s authority under the Clean Air Act to reduce air pollution.
According to a media release, the brief responds to a claim by Texas, Mississippi and Louisiana that the EPA does not have the authority to independently review their state implementation plans to ensure they sufficiently curb air pollution that travels across state lines.
James and the coalition "reject that argument and support EPA’s authority to ensure that all states follow federal law requiring them to reduce dangerous air pollution that causes high levels of ground-level ozone, or 'smog,' beyond their own borders that can trigger severe respiratory problems and even lead to early death," the release said.
“Air pollution doesn’t care about state lines, and pollution emissions in other states very much impact the quality of air in New York,” James said. “That is why I am leading a coalition of my fellow attorneys general to defend the EPA’s authority to require that all states adhere to their responsibilities under the Clean Air Act. I will not allow other states to pretend their air pollution has no harmful effects elsewhere. New Yorkers can breathe easier knowing that we will always fight for clean air and commonsense pollution regulations.”
According to the release, Congress included the Good Neighbor Provision in the Clean Air Act to address the problem of interstate pollution. In 2015, the EPA strengthened air quality standards for ozone. Around that time, the EPA found that emissions from power plants and other industries in two dozen upwind states, including Texas, Mississippi and Louisiana, "would significantly affect many of the coalition states’ ability to achieve safe air quality standards," the release said.
In response, "rather than provide SIPs outlining plans to reduce emissions and ozone pollution, many upwind states simply downplayed the harm to downwind states and their residents’ air quality or minimized the role they played," the release said. When the EPA disapproved of the plans to curb pollution, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana challenged the EPA’s authority to enforce the Good Neighbor Provision.
James and the coalition said the EPA does have the authority "to hold states accountable and ensure upwind states will work to curb harmful ozone pollution." The coalition says more than 50% of ozone pollution in some of its localities comes from other states, including those challenging the EPA’s authority. The coalition said ozone harms the health of residents in their states, "as elevated levels of ozone can trigger asthma, worsen bronchitis and emphysema, and even contribute to early death," the release said. The coalition urged the court to reject the efforts of Texas, Mississippi and Louisiana "to ignore the Good Neighbor Provision and undermine the EPA’s power to protect states from air pollution originating in neighbor states," the release said.
Joining in filing the amicus brief are the attorneys general of Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia; the county attorney of Harris County, Texas; and corporation counsel of the city of New York.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.