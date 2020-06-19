ALBANY — Sen. Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, received enough backing from his GOP colleagues in the upper chamber of the Legislature Friday to emerge as the new leader of the Republican Senate conference.
The move makes Ortt, a combat veteran of the war in Afghanistan, one of the state's four legislative leaders driving the agenda at the statehouse.
Ortt's rival for the top spot, Sen. Patrick Gallivan, R-Elma, dropped out of contention Friday morning as Ortt pulled out to a dominant lead in the competition to replace Sen. John Flanagan, R-Suffolk County. The latter is leaving the Legislature to begin a new career as a lobbyist for a major health care facility on Long Island.
The chairman of the New York Conservative Party, Gerard Kassar, told CNHI that Ortt, 41, has "the energy, the intelligence and the commitment on issues that the Conservative Party welcomes in a leader. In fact, last year he received a 100% rating from the Conservative Party."
Kassar said he expects the Republicans will rally behind Ortt after the scramble to replace Flanagan. "I very much expect the GOP conference will be unified, with a laser focus on winning elections come this November."
Ortt takes over the Republican conference after it has been weakened in recent election cycles to the point that Democrats now hold 40 of the 63 seats in the Senate. One seat is vacant, leaving the GOP with just 22 members. With Republicans unable to pass bills at the Capitol, Democrats have boosted their fund-raising advantage in a state where they already enjoy a sizeable voter enrollment edge.
Ortt has not been shy in voicing frustration with the Business Council of New York State, a business lobby that endorsed Gov. Andrew Cuomo, an incumbent Democrat, in the 2018 election, and supported making undocumented workers eligible for New York drivers' licenses.
Ortt branded the group the "Business as Usual Council," questioning its commitment to the business climate in the upstate region.
Ortt has served in the state Senate since January 2015. He was the mayor of North Tonawanda for five years, capping that run when he was elected to the Legislature.
Gallivan, a former state trooper who later went on to become Erie County sheriff, offered his congratulations to Ortt.
The Republican senators met by Zoom to discuss the transition following Flanagan's announced departure, making it the first time in state history a leadership position was chosen in cyberspace.
The fact that Ortt and Gallivan emerged as the two leading contenders for the leadership job reflected the fact that the Republican Party's center of gravity has shifted to the upstate region, an area that faces significant challenges in the wake of an outward migration of thousands of young residents to other sections of the country.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
