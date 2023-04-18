Area police reported the following charges. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty:
DELHI POLICE
Bartosz Winogrodski, 21, Walton, March 25, third-degree grand larceny, third-degree auto stripping and petit larceny.
DEPOSIT TROOPERS
Matthew Haigis, 29, Deposit, April 11, third-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal contempt.
MARGARETVILLE TROOPERS
Scott Conrad, 29, Unadilla, April 4, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree bail jumping and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Joseph Vanleuvan, 36, Big Indian, April 14, driving while intoxicated-two previous convictions within the past 10 years.
NORWICH TROOPERS
Taylor Church, 36, Sidney, March 25, second-degree identity theft.
Justin Whitehall, 25, Hamilton, March 29, third-degree criminal mischief.
Jeremiah Craver, 39, Guilford, April 1, third-degree assault and two counts of first-degree criminal contempt.
Bryce Marvin, 23, South Plymouth, April 1, first-degree criminal contempt.
Joshua Beadle, 28, Oxford, April 2, first-degree criminal contempt.
Catherine Miller, 64, Earlville, April 4, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated:previous conviction and circumventing an interlock device.
Bryce Marvin, 23, South Plymouth, second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal contempt and three counts of second-degree criminal contempt.
ONEONTA TROOPERS
Bobbi Jo Worden, 42, Oneonta, March 31, third-degree burglary and three counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Robert Walley, 78, Davenport, March 31, second-degree menacing:weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon:previous conviction and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon:loaded firearm.
Mary Waldorf, 35, Unadilla, April 7, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs and aggravated driving while intoxicated:with child:prior conviction.
Sammy Traux, 56, Oneonta, April 10, second-degree possession of forged instrument.
Jason Poulin, 52, Schenectady, April 13, driving while intoxicated:CMV .08 of 1% or more-prior and driving while intoxicated:previous conviction in 10 years.
Michael Holmes, 31, Oneonta, April 16, assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
OTSEGO DEPUTIES
Emario T. Lynch, 34, Bronx, March 10, fifth and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
Tadd Sherwood, 35, Morris, March 10, first-degree criminal contempt.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS TROOPERS
Jesse Bond, 27, West Winfield, March 24, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny.
Jesse Bond, 27, West Winfield, March 25, third-degree criminal trespass and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Richard Santillo, 36, Marcy, April 16, assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
SIDNEY TROOPERS
Dakota Mann, 21, Walton, April 2, first-degree criminal contempt.
Donald Sibley, 49, Afton, April 9, third-degree assault, second-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense and two counts of acting in manner injurious to a child younger than 17.
David Piskacek, 27, Unadilla, April 14, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.