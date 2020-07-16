SENECA FALLS — A new statue of women’s rights figures may end up in People’s Park.
The Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission has informed local officials of its plan to depict early women’s rights leaders Sojourner Truth and Harriet Tubman along with a yet-to-be-identified suffragist leader, a Seneca Falls mill working woman and a Native American woman.
Supervisor Mike Ferrara and Joelle Karsten-Murney of the Seneca Falls Development Corp outlined the project to the Seneca Falls Town Board at its July 7 meeting.
“This is very exciting. They will pay all costs of the design, the actual sculpting of the statue, its delivery and setup,” Karsten-Murney said. “We see it as a big tourist draw.”
People’s Park, which is on the north side of the Cayuga-Seneca Canal, is likely to undergo significant redevelopment under the $10 million state Downtown Revitalization Initiative program. In the meantime, the new statue will be located elsewhere.
Ferrara said that Generations Bank has offered to lease an area on the north side of East Bayard Street, across from the bank headquarters, as a temporary spot for the statue. The lease would be $1 per month, according to Ferrara.
“The project would also have the commission pay for the concrete pad, lighting and a new fence,” he said. “The new statue would be east of the statue of Anthony meeting Stanton located in the same area.”
Karsten-Murney said the statue would be relocated to People’s Park once renovations are complete. She said it will be the backdrop for the new National Women’s Hall of Fame in the renovated former Seneca Knitting Mill building on the south side of the canal.
As for the DRI, a final public meeting to determine a final list of projects to submit to the state for approval and funding will be scheduled soon.
The town has $10 million to spend for downtown improvements, both public and private. A letter has been sent to businesses and organizations that submitted projects earlier in the year for consideration to see if they are still interested in moving forward. The town will submit a list of projects, and the state will select the ones it will fund with the grant money awarded in 2019.
Via AP StoryShare
