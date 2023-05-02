ALBANY — The newly minted state budget, in a move supporters say supports New York’s clean energy goals, bans natural gas hookups in residential buildings less than seven stories tall in 2026 and in taller buildings beginning in 2029.
GOP lawmakers strongly opposed the legislation, arguing it sends the wrong message to employers considering locating in New York, while challenging claims it will benefit the environment.
But Liz Moran, the Earthjustice New York policy advocate, said the legislation catapults the state into the vanguard of environmental legislation with “nation-leading policy that will be instrumental for New York to meet the mandates of its landmark climate law.”
“New York’s historic policy requiring all-electric new buildings is a win for New Yorkers’ wallets, health, and reducing climate pollution,” Moran said. “As the state with the highest building-sector emissions and most premature deaths in the country from fossil fuel combustion in buildings, this was critical to adopt.”
Meanwhile, another environmental organization, the Natural Resources Defense Council, argued that while it was important to pass the electric buildings legislation, the state risks falling behind in its clean energy targets because legislation aimed at freeing New York from subsidies to fossil fuel gas expansion remained bottled up.
Rich Schrader, the NRDC New York policy director, said a measure dubbed the New York Home Energy Affordable Transition (HEAT) Act would facilitate the state reaching its goal of electrifying most buildings by 2050.
“This bill would lay the legal and regulatory foundation for an affordable transition off fossil/methane gas,” Schrader said.
In another significant budget development, lawmakers approved much of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposal to shift hundreds of millions of dollars in Medicaid costs to county governments, saddling them with an obligation that the New York State Association of Counties, an umbrella group for the counties, fought vigorously.
NYSAC, in an analysis released Tuesday night, said based on state projections, the annual new costs to the 57 counties outside New York will be up to $280 million.
“The state has also indicated that federal savings counties had anticipated they would receive that were withheld in prior years will not be provided (up to $1.6 billion according to state sources),” NYSAC said in its budget report.
In its most ominous comment, the county organization said: “We anticipate that counties and New York City will need to offset the loss of these federal savings with at least $2.5 billion in increased local taxes, service cuts or some combination over the next four years and maintain these actions every year thereafter.”
The new budget contains amendments to New York’s controversial bail statute, a law that became a central issue in last year’s governor’s race, in which longshot GOP hopeful Lee Zeldin gained traction, though losing in the end, by arguing judges should have the discretion to remand defendants to jail if they are deemed to be dangerous.
The legislation backed by Hochul and now approved by both chambers cancels a requirement that judges embrace the “least restrictive” placement in dealing with defendants who are arraigned before them.
Hochul predicts the latest change will enhance the state’s ability to protect residents from defendants being prosecuted in the courts.
But Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt, R-Niagara County, assailed the budget legislation.
“A first-in-the-nation, unconstitutional ban on natural gas hookups in new construction will drive up utility bills and increase housing costs,” Ortt said. “The language changes to cashless bail laws are less than meaningless and will do nothing to curtail rising crime.’
The fiscal blueprint also sets the upstate minimum wage at $15.00 an hour next January, up from the current $14.20, and sets the stage for the pay floor to go to $16 per hour by 2026. But the latter adjustments could be derailed if prices of goods decline in the economy.
The new budget spares State University students from tuition hikes that Hochul proposed earlier this year while providing SUNY with nearly $1.4 billion in operating aid and $1.9 billion in capital support.
Assemblymember Patricia Fahy, D-Albany, chair of the Assembly higher education committee, said the final spending plan “commits the critical resources necessary to maintain New York’s higher education system’s world-class status without raising significant costs on New York families.”
The new budget, two years after the state legalized the possession of up to three ounces of marijuana, infuses the state Office of Cannabis Management and the state Department of Taxation and Finance to crack down on rogue unlicensed cannabis stores that have sprouted up across the state.
Violators can now face stiff fines for the unauthorized sale of cannabis products.
