State University of New York Chancellor John B. King, Jr. on Tuesday announced that a COVID-19 vaccine will no longer be mandated for students to attend SUNY’s 64 campuses, effective for summer courses, which coincides with the official end of the national public health emergency by President Joe Biden’s administration yesterday.
Moving forward, a media release said, COVID-19 vaccinations will be “strongly encouraged” for students, which is consistent with other viruses including influenza and mpox. Faculty and staff will also be encouraged to stay up to date on vaccinations.
“The safety of SUNY’s students is our first and foremost priority, and while COVID is no longer an emergency, we will not lose sight of the impact it continues to have on us,” King said. “Across SUNY we will continue to monitor cases and make adjustments as needed, but even more importantly, we will look to increase the overall health and wellness support we provide our students.”
According to the release, the decision came at the recommendation of SUNY’s Public Health Expert Advisory Committee, which is composed of physicians and experts in infectious disease, public health and neuroscience. The group was convened earlier this year to collect and review data on vaccinations, as well as trends in infection rates from newer variants. SUNY also worked with state health officials in making the decision, the release said.
Acting State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “While it is reassuring to see the progress we’ve made against the COVID-19 pandemic, precautions are still very important to ensure that progress continues. The Department reminds people that we are fortunate to have easily accessible safe and effective vaccines. High risk individuals such as people 65 and older, as well as younger people with underlying conditions should make sure they are up to date with the vaccine. The Department will continue to consult with SUNY administrators as we monitor the data and align recommendations with those issued by the CDC as we transition out of the Public Health Emergency.”
The “vast majority” of SUNY students are New Yorkers, the release said, and to date about 77.5% of 18 to 25-year-olds and 79.8% of 26 to 34-year-olds across the state have completed their primary series vaccination. In addition, rates of infection continue to decline across the country according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“SUNY will continuously examine COVID-19 data and update its policy as needed based on local conditions or in response to requirements imposed by federal, state, or local authorities,” the release said. Campuses will also continue to monitor local conditions and make changes as appropriate.
