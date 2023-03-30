ALBANY — A special legislative task force is urging New York schools to beef up the presence of law enforcement in the vicinity of classrooms by embracing the school resource officer program and other security measures.
Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay, R-Pulaski, said New York should make protecting school kids a top priority.
“Across the country, we’ve seen unimaginable tragedy strike young people, schools and communities through acts of senseless violence,” Barclay said as a platoon of lawmakers released a report from the Task Force on School Safety and Security, an analysis that followed months of community forums and meetings with school administrators, psychologists, law enforcement executives and teachers.
The release of the report comes during a week when the minds of many parents across the nation have again turned to the issue of classroom safety, following the killings of six people — including three 9-year-old students — at a private Christian school in Nashville. That shooting rampage was the nation’s most horrific schoolhouse killing spree since the massacre last May in Uvalde, Texas resulted in the deaths of 21 people.
The Assembly report described the state government’s efforts at addressing school safety concerns as “lukewarm.” It also noted that New York’s Domestic Terrorism Task Force, created pursuant to a 2020 law, has yet to generate any reports though its preliminary report was due in December 2021.
A spokeswoman for the Division of Criminal Justice Services, Janine Kava, said in response to a CNHI inquiry that a draft report from the terrorism task force is being reviewed by members and is expected to be released “in the coming weeks.”
To recruit retired police officers to work as school resource officers, the Assembly report recommends the state lift the earnings ceiling to allow those pension recipients to be able to work without penalty to their retirement income.
“ff we can move past that cap and not have the waiver, we will be able to bring individuals into work in our schools and that may alleviate the staffing issue of not being able to finds School Resource Officers,” Casey Kosiorek, president of the Monroe County Association of School Superintendents, said at one of the Assembly forums.
Contacted in Delhi, Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond said his agency has a school resource deputy program that is “raved about” by local school superintendents whose districts participate in the effort.
“I think it’s obvious we need to go in this direction,” DuMond said, noting the New York State Sheriffs Association has been in the vanguard of providing training to school resource officers.
Kyle Belokopitsky, director of the New York State Parent Teachers Association, said her organization supports giving school districts the option of hiring trained school resource officers, at the discretion of local school officials.
Belokopitsky said the responding police officers who terminated the threat posed by the heavily armed intruder in Nashville were “heroes” who put their own lives at risk. She also praised New York police officers who assisted schools this week after numerous prank calls were made making false reports about classroom shootings.
“We ask all of our schools to continuously review their school building safety plans and their district safety plans,” Belokopitsky said, noting the latter documents should be posted on school district websites. The building safety plans are shared with police but are otherwise confidential, she added.
The Assembly GOP report recommends that the State Police be directed to restore its school resource officer program, which had been disbanded amid budget cuts in 2010, resulting in 115 school districts losing their assigned troopers.
Greene County Sheriff’s Captain Tracey Quinn said her agency now has school resource officers assigned to every school in the county. Their presence in schools, she said, provides a deterrent and provides reassurance to children, who have bonded with the deputies, Quinn said
She said a student confided in an officer that another youngster had threatened suicide in an online interaction. That officer then swung into action, contacted police in the jurisdiction where the child making the threat was located, resulting in the recovery of a handgun.
The intervention of police “quite possibly saved a child’s life,” Quinn said.
Another officer has become a therapy dog handler, resulting in an easing of tensions in the school and a positive response by children and staff, Quinn said.
As for the Nashville incident, while the responding police officers were swift, precise and immediately effective in their response, DuMond said, had a school resource officer been present, the threat could have been addressed earlier.
Published reports suggest the intruder had considered targeting another school but instead selected the Christian school because it did not have an armed officer.
“That’s what predators do,” the sheriff said. “Like a pack of wolves, they prey on the weak one.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.