ALBANY — Ditching the potency tax on legal cannabis products in New York is a top goal of an industry trade group that represents growers and businesses involved in New York’s newest agricultural enterprise.
The push for a change in the tax scheme comes at a time when state regulators are expected to consider approving scores of new marijuana outlets across the state over the next several months.
Getting rid of the potency tax — just one of the taxes on marijuana in New York — would require approval of legislation now being considered by state lawmakers.
The tax, rare among states that have legalized adult use of marijuana, is a per unit tax of 0.5 cents per milligram of THC, the active ingredient in cannabis, in flower products, with the tax set at 0.8 cents per milligram of THC in concentrates, and the THC in edibles taxes at 3 cents per milligram.
Proposed legislation calling for the tax to be eliminated argues that the potency tax could elevate retail prices to the point that the illicit market could benefit as consumers look for lower prices and result in complications for legitimate businesses entering the New York marketplace.
The push to eliminate the potency tax also involves a proposed adjustment to taxing marijuana at a flat 20% rate, arrived at by increasing the current 9% excise tax to 13% and adding a 4% sales tax,
The proposal, said Dan Livingston, executive director of the Cannabis Association of New York, “has the support of the whole industry.”
Lower tax rates, Livingston told CNHI, would result in New York having a more robust regulated market that would send more revenue to state coffers by allowing licensed shops to take a bigger bite out of the market share held by the black market.
State officials, in estimates arrived at a year ago, projected New York will collect some $1.25 billion in marijuana taxes over the next five years.
The potency tax is applied when cannabis products are transferred from distributors to retailers.
A spokesman for the state Office of Cannabis Management, Aaron Ghitelman, said the agency does not comment on pending legislation.
Livingston said the illicit pot market poses the biggest challenge for the fledgling legal cannabis industry.
“It’s kind of a misnomer to think that we’re competing with other states anywhere near as much as we’re competing with the existing market within our own state,” he said.
As a result of state cannabis regulators issuing 99 new Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary licenses this week, legal marijuana shops are expected to open soon in most regions of the state.
On May 11, the regulators are expected to consider adopting revised regulations for the cannabis industry, beginning a process that would include a public comment period should the draft rules be approved.
Gov. Kathy Hochul, meanwhile, has called for passage of a measure that would allow the Office of Cannabis Management to work in tandem with the state Department of Taxation and Finance to target rogue shops dealing uninspected and unregulated cannabis products from numerous storefronts that have proliferated since possession of up to three ounces of cannabis was legalized.
The slow pace of getting the retail marijuana industry off the ground, with just six shops opened in the two years since cannabis was legalized in the state, has sparked criticism of the regulatory process.
The initial focus of regulators has been to award the first wave of conditional licenses to individuals who had been impacted by the previous laws criminalizing marijuana use.
“Though seemingly well-intentioned, the state’s delay in awarding these licenses to a broader group of individuals has cost everyone, from potential dispensary operators to consumers,” the Rev. Al Sharpton, a civil rights activist, said in a commentary published by the New York Daily News.
Livingston, though, said none of the states that license marijuana stores have had flawless operations, suggesting there was no one model that New York could have tried to duplicate without risk of making errors.
