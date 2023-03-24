All doctors must occasionally have conversations with their patients about unpleasant things, but I think my field might take the cake. As a gastroenterologist, I have to routinely ask patients for colonoscopies and stool samples to screen for deadly disease. It may seem scary, unpleasant and gross — but I love what I do. I love helping people through routine processes that literally save lives.
March is colon cancer awareness month. Monitoring your colon’s health to catch any problems early is something we all need to do when we reach a certain age. Despite the bad reputation colonoscopies have, the process is very simple, safe and it really works.
Screening works
Let’s start with some good news: colon cancer rates have dropped steadily over the last 20 years. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 1999, the new colorectal cancer rate in the US was 56 cases per 100,000 people; by 2019 it had dropped to 36.3 cases. That is incredible!
This 1-2% drop each year for two decades is largely attributed to greatly improved screening. In 2020, about 71% of adults older than 50 were up to date on their cancer screenings. That’s more than twice than what the numbers were in 1999. Screening catches and removes polyps (or small growths) before they become cancerous. It also allows people showing signs of high risk to make positive health decisions about diet and exercise.
Screening is needed — at a younger age
Although screening has served us well, there is still plenty of reasons to be vigilant. To start, even at our reduced rate, colorectal cancer is still the third most common non-skin cancer in the United States.
Second, though the overall rate is down, that’s not the case for all demographics. Specifically, earlier this year, the American Cancer Society announced that the colorectal cancer rate among people younger than 55 is increasing. Researchers are not sure about the cause of this rise, but the consensus is that screening should start younger. The recommended age for starting regular colonoscopies has been lowered to 45. and patients of any age should discuss any concerning symptoms with their doctor. These include rectal bleeding, unusual stools, changes in bowel movements, and low energy.
Finally, although there isn’t hard data about this yet, we all know anecdotally that many people put their routine health appointments on hold during the pandemic. It is time to get back into good routines if you haven’t already.
Screening is easier than you think
One of the biggest obstacles to getting screened for colorectal cancer is the stigma that comes with it. Joking aside, thanks to anesthesia, pain meds, and improved instruments, colonoscopies are not painful. If anything, they are inconvenient, requiring some fasting beforehand and then part of a day for the procedure itself.
For some eligible patients who are considered low-risk for colon cancer, you may be a candidate for a fecal immunochemical test. These are simple and 100% painless: pick up a kit, collect a very small sample at home, and drop it off at your practitioner’s office. The lab checks the sample for traces of blood which can indicate a problem. Talk to your family practitioner about whether this may be an option for you.
Screening is nearby
Bassett and the Cancer Services Program of the Central Region, in conjunction with other community organizations, will hold an event on Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sangertown Square, at 8555 Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford. It will be a day of education and action — including free take-home kits for colon cancer screening (for eligible individuals), free blood pressure screenings, a giant inflatable colon exhibit and Q&A with Dr. Carlton J. Rule, vice president of medical affairs at Bassett Medical Center. I will also be there to answer any questions people have — and I hope many of my friends, neighbors and colleagues will be, too.
Though March is colon cancer awareness month, colon screenings do not require a special time of year. They can and should be part of your regular annual wellness visits. If you’re overdue, make the appointment to get back on track. It could save your life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.