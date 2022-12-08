ALBANY — Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Saratoga County, on Thursday became the sole member of the House GOP leadership team to vote in favor of a final measure giving federal recognition to same sex and interracial unions.
The passage of the bill moved it to the desk of President Joe Biden, who has signaled he will sign it into law.
Stefanik, the Republican House conference chair, was one of 39 GOP representatives who joined 219 Democrats in supporting the measure, known as the Respect for Marriage Act.
The vote to approve the bill was 258 to 169, with Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-Long Island, who lost the New York governor's race last month to Gov. Kathy Hochul, not casting a vote.
In a statement responding to a CNHI query, Stefanik spokesman Palmer Brigham said the congresswoman's vote is in line with "her views on how states should respect concealed carry permits and military family spousal licensing."
"Just as she believes concealed carry permits should be recognized from state to state, this bill will ensure if a marriage is recognized in one state, it is recognized in another," Brigham added. "This bill includes important provisions to uphold religious liberty and not encroach on the sincerely-held beliefs of Americans.”
Some conservative critics of the bill argue it could be used to seek sanctions against adoption agencies, contractors and religious organizations working with governments.
Other New York Republicans who joined Stefanik in supporting the bill included: Reps. Chris Jacobs, R-Erie County, John Katko, R-Auburn, Nicole Malliotakis, R-Staten Island, Anthony Garborino, R-Long Island.
Reps. Claudia Tenney, R-Canandaigua, and Joe Sempolinski, R-Canisteo, voted against the bill.
Contacted by CNHI, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, a Republican who will represent New York's 19th Congressional District beginning in January, said he would have supported the legislation.
All members of New York's Democratic House delegation voted for the bill.
The votes by Stefanik and several other Republicans favoring the measure come at a time when national polling has detected growing support for protections for same sex marriages.
A 2021 Gallup poll reported public support for gay and lesbian marriage increased to 70% -- far above the 27% level of support found when Gallup first asked the question in 1996.
The bill approved Thursday protects the right to same-sex marriage originally recognized in the U.S. Supreme Court’s Obergefell v. Hodges decision, handed down in 2015.
New York legalized same sex marriage in 2011, becoming the sixth state to recognize the unions.
Republicans then held the state Senate, and it took several GOP votes to advance the legislation, with then Sen. Mark Grisanti, a Republican representing Niagara Falls, being among those who approved the bill.
His vote was criticized at the time by Nick Langworthy, then the Erie County GOP chairman, and now the state Republican chair, who will be sworn in next month as the new congressman for the 23rd Congressional district.
Today, at the Albany statehouse, controversies over gay rights measures have largely ebbed.
Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, a candidate to become the next state Republican chairman, praised Stefanik for "showing courage" with her vote.
"I have no qualms with same sex marriage," said Tague, noting he also favors protections for religious institutions that won't perform such unions. "As the father of a young gay man, I surely don't have an issue with it."
Veteran New York Democratic strategist George Arzt said Stefanik's vote could strengthen her in a district that leans Republican "but has a considerable number of Democrats."
Overall, the issue has become less contentious, Arzt said, noting, "Most voters are going to say people are entitled to live their own lives."
Tenney, in explaining her vote against the bill, said while she believes same sex marriages should be protected, the bill failed to include "sufficiently explicit religious liberty protections."
"The private right of action included in this legislation is overly broad and could be abused by trial attorneys to target those with deeply held religious beliefs," Tenney said in a statement.
She added: "Amendments that would have clarified and improved upon this language were sadly rejected. Americans with deeply held religious beliefs and faith-based organizations deserve legal certainty, and this bill fell short of providing them that."
The Senate version of the bill was approved last week by a vote of 61-36.
Biden thanked the House members who backed the bill, saying: "We showed that it’s possible for Democrats and Republicans to come together to safeguard our most fundamental rights."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.