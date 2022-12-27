Stewart’s Shops announced the 2022 Holiday Match Program has raised more than $2 million for local children’s organizations.
According to a media release, Stewart’s customers donated $1,011,281 from Thanksgiving Day through Christmas Day to the program and Stewart’s Shops doubled their donations. There are no administrative costs and 100% of the funds benefit local, nonprofit children’s organizations, the release said.
“We are continually amazed by the generosity of our customers,” Jennifer Frame, Stewart’s Shops director of corporate philanthropy, said in the release. “We are proud to double their gifts allowing us to share more with our communities. These gifts have the power to accelerate progress where it’s needed most and support projects and services that can fuel real change in our communities.”
Last year, 1,716 children’s organizations received funding fromthe Holiday Match campaign throughout the counties where Stewart’s Shops are located. Last year, Chenango County Stewart’s Shops raised $11,250, Delaware County raised $12,611, Otsego County raised $24,375 and Schoharie County raised $33,670.
Local organizations that received grants last year by county were:
• Chenango — Baden-Powell Council, Inc., BSA, Boy Scouts, New Berlin, Troop 61, CCE Chenango, Chenango County Historical Society & Museum, Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, Friends of the Broome County Public Library, Girl Scout Troop 30481, New Berlin Library, Sherburne Boy Scout Troop 66, Sherburne Cooperative Nursery School, Sherburne Cub Scouts Pack 66, Sherburne Earlville Girl Scouts, Sherburne Public Library, South New Berlin Free Library, The Bell Tree Inc., The Place and village Of New Berlin.
• Delaware — Catskill Mountain Little League, Catskill Mountains Jr Golf Inc., Christmas Feeling Fund, Cornell Coop Ext Delaware County, Delaware Opportunities, Hanford Mills Museum, Michael Kudish Natural History Preserve, Otsego Northern Catskills BOCES, SGC Junior Golf, Inc., Stamford Children’s Activities Center, Inc., Stamford Village Improvement Association and Stamford Village Library.
• Otsego — Athelas Therapeutic Riding, Inc., Bassett Medical Center, Bugbee Children’s Center, Calcio United Soccer Club, Inc., Fenimore Art Museum, First Baptist Church of Cooperstown, Girls on the Run Central New York, Huntington Memorial Library, Laurens Recreation Center Inc., Oneonta Dollars for Scholars, Oneonta World of Learning (OWL), Otsego County Conservation Association, Pathfinder Village, Inc., Richfield Springs Community Center, Richfield Springs Public Library, Richfield Youth Sports, Inc., Springfield Library, The Family Service Association, The Salvation Army – Oneonta, UPBEAT Kids Club at Christ Church, Upstate Home for Children Foundation, Wieting Memorial Association, Worcester BackPack Program, Worcester Baseball Organization, Worcester Food Pantry and Worcester Sports Booster Club.
• Schoharie — Catholic Charities Delaware Otsego Schoharie, Cobleskill Ag Society, Cobleskill Fire Department, Cobleskill-Richmondville Education Foundation, Cobleskill United Methodist Church, Community Maternity Services, Fields of Grace Outreach, George Landis Arboretum, Iroquois Museum, Middleburgh Central School District, Middleburgh Fire Department, Middleburgh Joint Youth Commission, Middleburgh Little League, Old Stone Fort Museum, Schoharie County Council Alcoholism and Substance Abuse, Schoharie Central School, Schoharie Christian After-School Program, Schoharie Co. Child Development Council, Inc., Schoharie Colonial Heritage Association, Schoharie County Community Action Program, Schoharie Elementary PBIS, Schoharie EPTSO Inc., Schoharie Free Library, Schoharie Little League, Sharon Springs Basketball Association, Sharon Springs Free Library, Summit Fire Dept. Help Fund, The Central Bridge Civic Association, The Community Library, The Joshua Project of Schoharie County, The Middleburgh Library and The Rolphie Fund.
All local children’s charities are encouraged to apply for funding annually from the Holiday Match Program, the release said. Organizations can apply online at https://tinyurl.com/mwmbs97c through Jan. 31. All groups applying must be locally based, benefit children under 18 and be a qualified, charitable 501c3 organization. All the funds will be allocated in March.
Together, Stewart’s Shops and its generous customers have raised more than $36 million since 1986, the release said.
